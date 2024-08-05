Liberia: IOM, Nimba Stakeholders Brainstormed On Ganta City's MGI

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) and stakeholders in Nimba County on August 2, 2024 brainstormed on the Migration Governance Indicators (MGI) assessments report for Ganta City.

Serge Desire' Lenaud, Officer In Charge (OIC) of IOM said the draft MGI assessment report for Ganta City is a comprehensive document that reflects extensive research, stakeholder consultations, and collaborative efforts.

He said the assessment aims to provide actionable insights and recommendations that will strengthen migration governance frameworks, promote sustainable development, and enhance the well-being of all those who live in, pass through, or engage with Gompa City.

"In our assessment, we have identified several key areas for improvement, including enhancing data collection on migration flows, strengthening policy frameworks, and increasing support services for migrants," he said.

Serge Desire' Lenaud, "A crucial aspect of our efforts is the opportunity for local authorities to learn from one another by discussing common challenges and identifying potential solutions."

The daylong workshop held at Jackie Resort in Ganta brought together a cross-section of local government officials, civil society representatives, officers of Liberia Immigration Service, police, LDEA, Ministry of Labour, migrant representatives, and others.

"This workshop not only focuses on the immediate needs of Gompa City but also sets the stage for future experience sharing with other cities, such as N'Zerekore and Monrovia," he said.

He said that N'Zerekore also began its MGI assessment process around the same time last year.

"By fostering a collaborative environment, we can enable cities to leverage their unique experiences and insights, thereby enhancing the effectiveness of migration governance across the region," he said.

Serge added that the exchange of knowledge and best practices is essential for building resilient and adaptive urban centers that can better manage migration and its imparts.

On November 7, 2023, the Migration Governance Indicators were launched in Ganta, where the first stakeholders' validation workshop was held.

According to IOM, Gompa was strategically selected for the MGI process due to its remarkable role in regional trade and its dynamic economic activities.

"Located 260 kilometers northwest of Monrovia and adjacent to Liberia's border with Guinea, it also served as a crucial trade gateway for commodities and people traversing Liberia, Guinea, Cote d'Ivoire, and southeastern Liberia," he noted.

"Its strategic location and dominant role in regional trade routes make Gompa a key city in Liberia's economic and social landscape," he added.

"Today's workshop is a testament to our collective commitment to enhancing migration governance in Liberia,' OIC explained.

It highlighted the progress made in Monrovia following its MGI assessment conducted in 2023 and based on the findings on the recommendations of the local MGI report, Monrovia has established a Migration Desk, which is yet to be set up.

"The Migration Desk will be set up in the office of the city Mayor, it will track all the migrants living within the confine of the city," said T. Wilson Gaye, one of the facilitators.

He added the significant step towards establishing the Migration Desk is to improve migration management and address the needs of migrants more effectively.

"Migration Desk will serve as a central point for migration-related information services and coordination, thereby strengthening the city's capacity to manage migration issues," Gaye noted.