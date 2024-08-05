Nigeria: Deadly Attacks By Gunmen, Onyeka Onyenu's Death, Other Top Stories From South-East

This is a review of top events which occurred in Nigeria's south-east within the past week

Labour Party, Peter Obi's disagreement over Kenneth Okonkwo

The week began last Sunday with a verbal war between the Labour Party (LP) and a former spokesperson of the LP presidential campaign organisation, Kenneth Okonkwo.

Mr Okonkwo, on 27 July, announced his exit from the party, saying his decision was because the party failed to inspire the brand of leadership that can solve Nigeria's challenges.

He also accused the 2023 LP presidential candidate, Peter Obi, of failing to solve the party's leadership crisis after the 2023 general election, which he lost to Bola Tinubu, now president.

In response, LP said Mr Okonkwo's exit from the party did not come as a surprise to them. The party accused the former campaign spokesperson of being a "political mole."

But reacting via a post on his X handle on Monday, Mr Obi said contrary to the party's comments, Mr Okonkwo "remains my beloved brother and a trusted ally."

The LP candidate stressed that having divergent opinions with Mr Okonkwo does not make them enemies.

Peter Obi, Alex Otti's divergent views on nationwide protest

Last Sunday, we reported that Governor Alex Otti of Abia State and the LP presidential candidate, Mr Obi, expressed divergent views on the then-proposed nationwide protest against economic hardship in Nigeria.

While Mr Obi declared his support for the protest and urged the government to dialogue with the protesters, Mr Otti said the organisers should let the government address their concerns rather than protest and that the protest could turn violent.

Like Mr Obi, Mr Otti is a member of the LP under which he was elected governor of Abia State in 2023.

Meanwhile, the residents of South-east have refused to participate in the protest.

Gov Otti to demolish multi-billion naira Government House amidst economic hardship

Last Sunday, we also reported that Governor Otti of Abia State said he would demolish the multi-billion naira Government House in the state, which he abandoned since he assumed office. Mr Otti has been running the government from his country home outside of Umuahia.

The administration of the former governor of the state, Okezie Ikpeazu, had commissioned the new Government House on 28 May, a day before the end of his tenure.

Mr Ikpeazu's administration inherited the project - at Ogurute Layout in Umuahia, a few metres from the State Secretariat - from his predecessor, Theodore Orji, who initiated and built it up to the roofing stage.

The project is believed to have gulped billions of naira before completion.

But Mr Otti, at an event recently, said his administration would "pull down" the new Government House before the end of the year.

The governor said he would construct a "befitting" Government House.

Multiple killings in Imo, Abia

Tales of worsening insecurity in the South-east continued on Monday, with gunmen killing four police operatives in Owerri, Imo State capital.

Apart from the operatives, a woman was killed in the attack.

Simon Ekpa, a controversial Biafra agitator, would later claim responsibility for the killings.

The following day, another police officer, J.C. Ireozor, was killed in a separate attack in Nworiubi, a community in Mbaitoli Local Government Area of the state.

Mr Ireozor was killed alongside a resident, Paulinus Mbakwe, during the attack.

In a similar attack, some gunmen, on that same Tuesday, killed an entrepreneur at Amawire Junction in Orji Community in the Owerri North Local Government Area of the state.

Like in Imo, there was an attack by gunmen in Abia State on Monday.

The hoodlums had engaged security operatives in a shootout in Aba, the commercial hub of the state, which caused tension among residents.

Speaking to reporters later on Monday, the Commissioner of Information in Abia State, Okey Kanu, announced that one of the gunmen was killed by the security operatives during the attack.

On Saturday evening, another tragedy occurred in Imo State, with gunmen killing eight community leaders in Umucheke Okwe, a community in Onuimo Local Government Area of the state.

The victims included the President-General of the community, Hyginus Ohazuruike, and seven village chiefs.

Onyeka Onwenu's death

It was a sad day on Tuesday when a Nigerian music legend Onyeka Onwenu, popularly known as the "Elegant Stallion," died at Reddington Hospital, Lagos State.

The 72-year-old singer and actress died shortly after her musical performance at the 80th birthday party of Stella Okolie, chief executive officer of Emzor Pharmaceuticals.

Several Nigerians, including President Bola Tinubu and Peter Obi, mourned the awarding-winning Anambra State born entertainer.

Attack on military checkpoint in Ebonyi

On Friday, gunmen attacked a military checkpoint in Ebonyi State.

The attack occurred in Amangwu Axis of the Amasiri-Owutu-Edda Expressway, Edda Local Government Area of the state.

Details of the attack were sketchy as of press time. But the latest highlights the growing insecurity in the South-east.