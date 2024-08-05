Nigeria: Paris 2024 - d'Tigress Face Stern Quarter-Final Test Against Defending Champions Usa

The quarter-final match against the defending champions is scheduled for Wednesday, 7 August.

The Nigeria women's basketball team, D'Tigress, will face their toughest challenge yet at the Olympics as they aim to break another record.

After making history by becoming the first African team to reach the quarterfinals of the Olympic Basketball Tournament, they have been drawn against the defending champions, USA.

The quarterfinal clash is scheduled for Wednesday, 7 August, and will see the Nigerian side, led by playmaker Ezinne Kalu and captain Amy Okonkwo, attempt to pull off a major upset against the undefeated Americans.

The USA team is chasing its 10th Olympic title and has been impressive in France, thanks to standout performances from veterans like Jackie Young, A'ja Wilson, and Breanna Stewart.

USA's impressive run

The USA team has been unbeaten in all three of their Olympic games, defeating Belgium, Japan, and Germany to reach the quarterfinals.

Their credentials are formidable, but Nigeria still has the potential to cause an upset.

Nigeria's chances

The Tigress have already made history by winning two games and qualifying for the knockout stage, a feat many thought was impossible.

Their ability to cause an upset might be their saving grace when they meet the defending champions on Wednesday.

The two teams have met four times in the last six years, with their last meeting at the Olympics qualifiers resulting in a 100-46 win for the USA.

Other Quarterfinal Matches

Serbia, who reached the semifinals at the last Olympics, will face Australia in the quarterfinals. Host country France will play Germany, while Belgium and Spain, who both medaled at Rio 2016, will meet in a highly anticipated match.