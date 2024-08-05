Nigeria: Igali - I Won't Put Oborududu, Others Under Pressure to Deliver Medals

Paris — Ahead of Monday when Nigerian wrestlers will take to the mat to fish for the elusive medals, former world champion and Olympic Gold medallist, Daniel Igali remains hopeful his wards will deliver on their promises.

After the team's final workout yesterday, Igali who won gold for his adopted country Canada at the Sydney Games 24 years ago, stressed that he remains optimistic of success.

"We are putting finishing touches to our training as we start the Olympic competition with Blessing Oborududu on the 5th of August," began Igali who is president of the Nigerian Wrestling Federation but is involved in the technical aspect of the team as a former wrestler.

He however insisted that he was not going to put undue pressure on his wards in their quests to better their performance at the last Games in Tokyo in 2021 when Oborududu won silver and favourite Odunayo Adekuoroye technically missed the podium.

"I am a very optimistic person and would not put anything beyond my athletes," stressed Igali in apparent reaction to pressure being mounted on the wrestlers to rescue Team Nigeria's sagging fortunes at this edition of the Games here in Paris.

Unlike those hoping for miracles to happen for Nigerian athletes to win medals in several events, Igali insisted that as a realistic person, winning is not the function of an overnight affair.

"To expect gold medals, you should have won at least a gold or silver in the past two years at the World Championships. We had a bronze from last year's World Championships in three years. We have no.2, 6, 8, 9, 12 and 15th-ranked wrestlers. If we can get on the podium, I would be fulfilled," observed Igali to THISDAY here in Paris.

Also speaking on the chances of Nigeria on the mat, Head Coach of the female wrestlers, Akuh Purity expressed the resolve of the team to surpass previous Olympic records.

Akuh Purity while speaking here yesterday hinted that the athletes are looking forward to making Nigerians proud once again.

According to Akuh Purity technical and other necessary formats have been put in place to surpass previous Olympic achievements.

"We are aware of a lot of expectations from wrestling particularly after Okorodudu gave Nigeria a silver medal at the last Olympics, but we are not under any pressure and the Federation has been very supportive to that effect.

"It was a thing of joy to be part of that success at the last Olympics. It is something I will never forget and yes! I will love to repeat that feeling again by doing well and having multiple podium finish here at Paris 2024," observed Purity.

He thumbed up the Nigeria Wrestling Federation leadership led by Igali for the

freehand and conducive environment they have given him to work with the girls. Purity equally lauded the efforts of the Federal Ministry of Sports under the watch of Sports Minister, Senator John Owan Enoh for the preparation leading to this edition.

He however appealed to Nigerians to throw their weight behind the wrestlers through prayers as they set to do the most popular black nation proud.

"I want to thank the board of the Wrestling Federation for the support and free hands to work which has made it a lot easier to get thus far and also the Federal Ministry of Sports Development for their efforts to see we get the needed preparations before coming to Paris 2024.

"I just want Nigerians to keep praying for the team, keep supporting us and I can assure them that we will give our 100% performance," pledged the wrestling coach.