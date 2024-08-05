Nigeria: Enekwechi Misses Podium in Shot Put As American Crouser Retains Gold

Duro IkhazuagbeLive in Paris

Chukwuebuka Enekwechi's bid for a podium finish in the men's Shot Put event of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games failed to yield a dividend as he finished fifth in the competition won by USA's world champion Ryan Crouser in 22.90m.

Enekwechi's best throw of 21.42m could only fetch him the fifth spot outside the podium.

His spirited efforts to improve his chances were thwarted by the drizzling rains inside the Stade de France main-bowl. The rain affected even Crouser and all the other top shot putters in improving their faith and sixth throws of the evening.

Crouser's fellow American, Joe Kovacs (22.15) and Jamaican Rajindra Campbell (22.15) tied for the silver and bronze medals. Kovacs won the silver on countback.

Earlier before the shot-put event, Rosemary Chukwuma failed to proceed to the final of the women's 100m. Running in the second semi-final, Chukwuma finished last in a dismal 11.39secs.

Today in the same sprint, the pair of Kanyisola Ajayi and Favour Ashe will attempt to salvage Nigeria's image in the 100m semi-final.

Both athletes who are making their Olympics debut here face the herculean Tasks of conjuring up incredible form to stand any chance of podium placement.

The 19-year-old Ajayi narrowly missed his personal best of 10.00 seconds in his heat, which he won beating Olympics defending champion, Lamont Marcell Jacobs of Italy with a time of 10.02.

Favour Ashe on the hand finished fourth in his heat with a time of 10.16secs. He has to do much more than his personal best of 9.94secs to make a case for the final today.

Top contenders for the race include Jamaica's Oblique Seville who won heat 4 with a time of 9.99s. Great Britain's Louie Hinchliffe 9.98s, and Noah Lyles of the US ran a modest 10.04secs to reach the Semis.

Also today, Favour Ofili who has been in the news for the wrong reason of his name dropped from the 100m will start her campaign in the 200m event.

100m Semifinal. *ofili to Run 200m Heat Today