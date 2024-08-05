Nigeria: Report - Boko Haram, Iswap Insurgents Killed 109 in Six Months

Borno — A total of 109 persons were killed by Boko Haram and Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) in the first six months of 2024 in the North-east, a new report has revealed.

This came as the Borno State Police Command yesterday said it discovered six projectile grenades allegedly abandoned by terrorists at Ajilari Cross area in Maiduguri.

In a development report titled 'Nigeria's North-east Belt of Insurgency and the Challenge of Refugees,' a public policy think tank, Nextier, stated that this belt of insurgency recorded 109 deaths arising from 19 violent incidents perpetrated by the Boko Haram and ISWAP insurgents in the first half of 2024 alone.

Nextier's researchers advised the federal government to liaise with neighbouring countries and regional bodies to boost joint border surveillance.

The report was authored by an Associate Consultant at Nextier and a Lecturer at the Political Science Department of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra State, Dr Chukwuma Okoli, and a Managing Partner at Nextier and Honorary Fellow at the School of Government at the University of Birmingham, UK, Dr Ndu Nwokolo.

The report identified the 'North-east Belt of Insurgency' to consist of about 18 Local Government Areas (LGAs) - 10 in Borno State (Bama, Baga, Biu, Chibok, Gwoza, Kukawa, Kaga, Marte, Mongonu, Ngala), five LGAs in Adamawa State (Madagali, Michika, Mubi North, Mubi South, Maiha) and three LGAs in Yobe State (Damaturu, Gujba, Geidam).

According to the researchers, all these LGAs run around Nigeria's borders with Cameroon, Chad, and Niger Republic, and also cut through Borno State's borders with Yobe and Adamawa states.

"The difficult topography of most of the communities in the North-east Belt of Insurgency makes access difficult for both the Nigerian military and humanitarian aid agencies. This has become an advantage for the insurgents who hibernate in those communities from where they launch attacks on the military and civilians.

"The Nigerian government should collaborate with its neighbours under the auspices of regional bodies like the Lake Chad Basin Commission (LCBC) and Multinational Joint Task Force (MJTF) to enhance border management through joint border patrol and surveillance."

In the report, Nextier asked the Nigerian government to identify and profile refugees entering the region and recommended the use of local vigilantes and hunters to combat insurgents.

It also urged the government to support security forces by ensuring a regular and adequate supply of required state-of-the-art ammunition.

The report also recommended that the federal government should "set up a subregional humanitarian response mechanism involving Nigeria, Niger, Chad, and Cameroon to be coordinated by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA). This will ensure persons in need have fair access to humanitarian aid without crossing national borders."

Meanwhile, the police in Borno State yesterday disclosed that they discovered six projectile grenades allegedly abandoned by terrorists at Ajilari Cross area in Maiduguri.

The state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Yusuf Lawal, who disclosed this while providing a situation report to journalists in Maiduguri, said the projectiles were discovered on Friday.

Lawal said that the personnel of the Explosive Ordnance Device, Base 13, deployed to the scene to assess the grenades and discovered that they were manufactured with incendiary chemicals.

He said that the affected area was thoroughly screened and the projectiles were recovered intact, rendering the area safe.

"In a separate incident, 20 suspects were arrested for burning tyres and inciting disturbances in Maiduguri.

"They are currently under interrogation and investigation for transparent prosecution," he said.

Lawal explained that another violent incident occurred on the same day in Bassam Galomari Village, Gubio II Ward, under Gubio Local Government Area.

According to him, Fulani herdsmen, carrying cows, allegedly entered a farm belonging to a resident, leading to a confrontation.

Lawal said, "The farm owner attempted to remove the herdsmen from his property, but they resisted, and one of the Fulani men attacked the farmer, cutting both his hands.

"The victim was rushed to Gubio Hospital, where he was referred to Maiduguri Hospital for further treatment."

He added that the security agencies have been mandated to respond to the situation to resolve the crisis.

Lawal said the security forces have remained on high alert, working to maintain public safety and prevent further incidents.