Nigeria: Protest - Tinubu's Speech Hollow, Fails to Address Hardship Among Nigerians - Atiku

Presidential candidate of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), in the 2023 elections, Atiku Abubakar, has dismissed President Bola Tinubu's broadcast to the nation on Sunday morning a hollow speech devoid of solutions to the hardship facing Nigerians.

Atiku who spoke through his Media Adviser, Paul Ibe, in a statement in Abuja, said the broadcast intended to quell the fervour of public protests against his administration's poor governance, utterly missed the mark.

He said, "His (Tinubu's) speech neglects the pressing economic hardships that have besieged Nigerian families since the very beginning of his tenure.

"This address lacks credibility and fails to offer any immediate, tangible solutions to the Nigerian people.

"Given the extensive publicity surrounding the protests and the threats issued by government officials against demonstrators, one would have expected President Tinubu to present groundbreaking reforms, particularly those aimed at reducing the exorbitant costs of governance.

"But alas, no such announcements were made. The President ignored the protesters' demands, such as suspending the purchase of aircraft for the President, downsizing his bloated cabinet, or even eliminating the costly and burdensome office of the First Lady, who has been indulging in extravagant trips at the nation's expense.

"In his lacklustre recorded speech, President Tinubu offered a superficial account of his so-called reforms, revealing his own tenuous grasp of policy as he failed to convince his audience.

"While the President has spoken, it is unfortunate that his words lack substance and respect for the protesters' sentiments, leaving Nigerians with little faith in his reform agenda - if one exists at all.

"We urge the President and his team to own up to their failures over the past 14 months and abandon the absurd theory that the protests are orchestrated by the opposition.

"This administration has failed on all fronts, even in the simple task of keeping a presidential speech confidential."

He further said, "Typically, presidential addresses are shared under embargo with media houses.

"However, the premature leak of this speech, allowing Nigerians to read along with the President in real-time, starkly illustrates the media nay Nigerians dwindling confidence in this administration.

"The opposition did not create the economic quagmire we find ourselves in; this disaster is solely the result of the Tinubu administration's trial-and-error policies. It is high time they stopped the blame game and faced the reality of their failures."