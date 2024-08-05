Nigeria: Boost Investment in Breastfeeding, FG, Others Told

...As Save the Children pushes for protection of Nigerian infants

As Nigeria joins the global community to commemorate the 2024 World Breastfeeding Week, the Federal government and agencies particularly those working in humanitarian and fragile contexts have been urged to better protect, promote, and support breastfeeding and complementary feeding practices for mothers and children.

Making the call on the occasion of this year's World Breastfeeding Week (1st - 7th August 2024) with the theme 'Closing the Gap, Breastfeeding Support for All" Save the Children International, called 'for increased investment in breastfeeding towards protecting Nigerian infants,

In a statement, the organization said that the annual campaign is dedicated to celebrating breastfeeding mothers in their diversity, through their breastfeeding journeys, while showcasing the ways families, societies, communities and health workers can support every breastfeeding mother.

It also called for increased investment to better protect, promote, and support breastfeeding especially during emergencies and for vulnerable groups in Nigeria. This support includes implementing policies and programmes that ensure mothers have access to good nutrition.

It includes creating a breastfeeding-friendly healthcare system and investing in training healthcare workers and also ensures that healthcare workers, providers, and volunteers receive adequate capacity support to offer breastfeeding counseling and accurately inform caregivers about child nutrition.

Country Director, Save the Children International Nigeria, Duncan Harvey said, "Early initiation of breastfeeding promotes not only infant survival, but the recovery of the mother and establishment of successful breastfeeding. By working together, we can provide the necessary support for mothers and create an environment where breastfeeding is encouraged and facilitated, leading to healthier children and stronger societies. I call on all actors to support and champion optimal breastfeeding practices."

The Head of Health and Nutrition, Save the Children International Nigeria, Dr Ayan Seal, said, "Investing in tailored breastfeeding support for vulnerable populations is crucial to closing the gap in breastfeeding rates and addressing social inequities.

"By involving local voices and experiences in the development of support programmes, we can foster culturally sensitive and effective strategies that promote better health outcomes for mothers and infants.

"We advocate for multi-level support for breastfeeding mothers to ensure everyone especially those breastfeeding in times of crises and emergencies have access to adequate support and opportunities.

"There is need to ensure adequate mechanisms are in place to enforce the BMS Code and ensure compliance by BMS companies. Nigeria should take urgent steps towards domesticating and implementing the BMS Code at sub-national levels."

According to the World Alliance for Breastfeeding Action, "Lack of breastfeeding during the critical first week negatively affects the overall breastfeeding initiations and prevalence. Breastfeeding can help level the playing field in our society, and it is crucial to ensure that everyone, particularly vulnerable groups, has access to breastfeeding support and opportunities."

In the view of UNICEF, "29 percent of mothers in Nigeria exclusively breastfeed their infants. This is lower than the 70 percent of African countries that have high rates of continued breastfeeding at one year."

The Word Breastfeeding Day is an opportunity for all stakeholders - governments, civil society organisations, health systems, workplaces, communities, and parents - to reinforce a collective commitment towards ensuring that all mothers are supported during breastfeeding, particularly those vulnerable or affected by crises and emergencies.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Pregnancy and Childbirth Nutrition By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Evidence has shown that exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months of life decreases the risk of malnutrition and death in infants. Promoting adequate feeding for infants and young children through optimal breastfeeding is crucial.

According to the Nigeria Demographic and Health Survey 2018, only 29 percent of mothers in Nigeria exclusively breastfeed their infants. At the national and state levels, the Federal government is implementing policies and programmes to address challenges related to Infant and Young Child Feeding practices and the Breast Milk Substitute (BMS) Code.

Some states have implemented six-month paid maternity leave for working mothers in the civil service. However, many more states are yet to do the same. Breastfeeding can help level the playing field in our society, and it is crucial to ensure that everyone, particularly vulnerable groups, has access to breastfeeding support and opportunities.