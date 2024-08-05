Nigeria: Protests - Investigate Killings of Protesters By Police - CSOs Tell FG

The Civil Society Organizations, Centre for Information Technology and Development, CITAD and War Against Indiscipline, WAI, have called on the federal government to investigate killings of protesters by police during the nationwide protests across the country.

The Organization's Executive Director, Engr. Yunusa Ya'u and his counterpart, Umar Ibrahim made the call in a separate statements issued to newsmen in Kano to condemn the killings by the police through alleged use of force.

Engr. Ya'u said the use of force will only fuel the situation, hence, the need to halt the use of force against unarmed protesters exercising their fundamental and democratic rights as enshrined in the 1999 Constitution as amended and other international conversations which Nigeria is a signatory to.

According to him, "The Centre for Information Technology and Development (CITAD) strongly condemns the recent killing of peaceful protesters by the Nigerian Police Force during the ongoing #EndBadGovernance protests.

"The protests, which started on 1st of August, 2024, occurred across various states, including Kano, Kaduna, Lagos, Rivers, Plateau, Niger etc., and began as peaceful demonstrations against economic hardship, anti masses government policies and poor governance. Unfortunately, these peaceful gatherings have been met with violence and repression by security forces. Reports as of today, 4th August, 2024, indicate that at least six protesters were shot dead in Niger, seven in Kano, four in Borno and two in Kaduna States with additional fatalities and injuries occurring in other regions.

"CITAD is deeply saddened by the loss of innocent lives and the use of force against citizens exercising their fundamental and democratic rights as enshrined in the 1999 Constitution as amended and other international conversations which Nigeria is a signatory to. The right to peaceful assembly and expression is enshrined in both Nigerian and international law, and these rights must be respected and protected by all.

"On this note, we call on the security agencies to stop the use of force against the peaceful protesters and the Nigerian government to take immediate actions to conduct investigation on the incidents and hold those responsible accountable

"In this critical moment, it is imperative for the government to understand that using force will only fuel the situation. Instead, the government should respond in concrete terms to the key demands of the citizens. However, we note with the dismay how the president's speech this morning failed to address this," CITAD Executive Director, Engr. Ya'u stated.

On the other hand, the Executive Director, War Against Indiscipline, WAI, Comrade Umar Ibrahim, said the authorities should go beyond investigations to taking action to hold the perpetrators accountable for their actions.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of innocent lives and the use of force against citizens exercising their fundamental and democratic rights. The reports of violence and repression by security forces against peaceful gatherings are unacceptable.

"We urge the Nigeria Police and other relevant stakeholders to immediately investigate these allegations and take necessary action against the perpetrators. It is essential to hold those responsible accountable for their actions.

"We call on stakeholders to join us in seeking justice for the victims and their families. We demand accountability for the lives lost and injuries sustained during the protests. We extend our condolences to the families of the victims and wish the injured a speedy recovery," Comrade Ibrahim said.