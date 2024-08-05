Nigeria: Paris 2024 - Wakama Promises Better d'Tigress Performance Against Canada

4 August 2024
Leadership (Abuja)
By Affa Acho

D'Tigress head coach, Rena Wakama has assured that her side will bounce back from the defeat to France.

The six-time African champions lost their second group game at the ongoing 2024 Olympic Games to host nation, France 75-54.

D'Tigress were expected to give the French a run for their money after they stunned world number three Australia 75-62 in their opening fixture.

The West Africans however put up a below showing in the encounter.

Ahead of the team's final group game against Canada on Sunday, Wakama said her players will put up a better performance.

"While we are disappointed with the result against France, we are motivated to put in a strong performance against Canada.

"A win will ensure our place in the next round," Wakama told FIBA.com.

