Nigeria: Paris 2024 - Favour Ofili Qualifies for Women's 200m Semi-Final

Nigeria's Favour Ofili ran a season's best time of 22.24s to win her heat and book a spot in semi-final of the women's 200m event.

Ofili outran a field that also had Great Britain's Dina Asher-Smith and Gambia's Gina Bass-Bittaye.

Ofili's finishing time put her in overall second place only behind USA's Gabrielle Thomas.

While Asher-Smith finished in 22.28s, Bass-Bittaye came home in 22.84s.

She missed the opportunity of participating in the 100m event after Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN), and the Nigerian Olympic Committee (NOC) did not register her for the event.

The Nigerian is participating in her first Olympics.