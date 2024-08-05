Nigeria: Gym Accidents and How to Play Safe

You don't just walk into the gym and start lifting things you are not sure of. Just like any other space, a gymnasium is not accident-proof. Thus, the likelihood of accidents to occur is paramount, the reason why we must also take precautions.

According to the Cambridge dictionary, a gym is a large room with equipment for exercising the body and increasing strength or space for playing sports. The equipment we find in the gym includes: treadmill, kettlebells, leg extension machine, bench press machine, dumbbells etc, these machines are made of thick steel and thus can be a reason for one bad accident.

There are accidents in the gym and the rule of the game is taking precautionary measures to stay away from injuries. After registering in a gym, the next best thing is getting an instructor to direct you. Every piece of equipment that there is, has its implications for your body and a proper way of using it that is why you also need a gym instructor.

Gym accidents are no longer new to us and that is why it is imperative not to assume in there. Ask questions but most especially, do not bite more than you can chew.

Ways Of Playing It Safe In The Gym: These are the precautionary measures to heed as you go to your next gym appointment.

Do A Warm-up Exercise First:

First things first so that you don't get the "had I known" situation. According to FitAthlectic.com the importance of warm-up exercises should be considered by everyone who works out. Warm-ups probably won't help much with burning calories or building muscle, they're crucial to the success of a workout!

Before you even think about running or using the machines at the gym, you ought to make sure you complete a warm-up and do a few stretches to help you improve muscle elasticity meaning less chance of accidentally hurting yourself or overheating during your workout and ruining your day! Can also put your body and mind in an alert mood, having your senses sharp before you start using the machines.

Dress Right:

You cannot put up a vogue fashion assembling going to the gym. You need light-weights, fresh cotton and spandex sport-appropriate outfits. You don't need the hem of your garment dragging you into a lifelong injury. Aston University on tips to prevent injury opined that we wear the proper gear for our workout. If you are a runner, wear a good pair of running shoes that fit properly. If you are a biker, always wear a helmet. If you are a swimmer, a goggle will help. As a boxer, good boxing gloves can do magic. A proper outfit is not just for style but most especially for safety.

Take a Chill and Rest: Do not be in a haste to hit all the work-out routines like a pro, pace yourself and take it one step at a time. There is need to start small and then gather momentum along the way. Take some seconds to stretch before and after to reduce the tension on your muscles.

Get a Gym Instructor and Listen to Them: The reason why we have a gym instructor is to guide us and direct us about every machine and what it does to our muscles. Their experience in the field will help keep us from unnecessary injuries and troubles, they help us keep pace, help us to be accountable and consistent, and also remind us that our target cannot be achieved in a day.

In conclusion, gym safety is paramount for a productive and injury-free workout experience. Always prioritise warming up, dressing appropriately, taking it easy and seeking guidance from a qualified gym instructor. By following these simple steps, you can enjoy your fitness journey while minimizing the risk of accidents and injuries. Stay safe and make the most of your time at the gym!