Africa: Urgent Call for Mpox Funding

Since early May 2022, cases of mpox have been reported from countries where the disease is not endemic, and continue to be reported in several endemic countries (file photo).

The World Health Organization's chief, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, announced that the UN health agency, along with the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, local governments, and various partners, are intensifying their efforts to combat the outbreak.



"As a deadlier strain of #mpox spreads to multiple African countries, @WHO, @AfricaCDC, local governments and partners are further scaling up the response to interrupt disease transmission. But more funding and support for a comprehensive response are needed," he said X.

"I am considering convening an International Health Regulations Emergency Committee to advise me on whether the outbreak of mpox should be declared a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC)," said Dr Tredos.