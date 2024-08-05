Nigeria: Flood Displaces Over 300 People in Kebbi

Heavy flood has sacked no fewer than two hundred houses and displaced over three hundred people in Argungu local government area of Kebbi state.

The rain which began on Saturday inched to Sunday morning forcing victims to seek refuge at different public schools in the affected villages for the safety of their lives as the ravaging flood continues unabated.

Affected villages include Bayawa, Tiggi and Fakon Sarki all under Argungu emirate in Kebbi, all affected villages are being housed in some schools as temporary shelter.

The Deputy governor of Kebbi state, Alhaji Umar Tafida who visited the affected villages for on the spot assessment of damages also donated N5m to each of the affected villages as first aid and an additional N1m for food and drinks to the flood victims.

He also ordered immediate list of affected households in the villages " we deeply sympathize with you and we urge you to see that as an act of God, we will forward the list to Kebbi governor Nasir Idris for immediate action".

Meanwhile, as constant heavy rains continue across the state already marked as risk state by NIMET, victims count loses.