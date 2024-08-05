Nigeria: Attendance Excites Organisers of Coal City Cup

The organisers of the first edition of the Coal City International Cup have expressed delight over the response of spectators at the stadium for the Day One of the event taking place in Enugu.

Director of Strategy for the competition, Onome Obruthe, said he was shocked to see the spectators turning up for an event in its inaugural edition.

"It was a surprise the way fans turned out and we believe this also affected the teams because the standard has been very impressive, We are so excited about this and expect better tidings in the days ahead in the competition," Obruthe said.

IfeanyiChukwu Ogbu, Managing Director SKI HI Entertainment said he was particularly happy that all the participants are having a great tournament.

"Our expectation s to stage a hitch free event and that is why we have been working round the clock in the past few month. Thank God, the event is going on well," Ogbu said

The Coal City International Cup started with two traditional rivals, Rangers and Enyimba locking horns at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium apparently in preparation for the CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup respectively.

Rangers coach, Fildelis Ilechukwu admitted that his team was lucky to have won the match despite being at the receiving end in the better part of the encounter against Rangers.

"It was a good game but Enyimba really took the game to us. The victory was sweet but I acknowledge the exhibition of Enyimba," he said.

Saturday was scheduled as rest day for all the six teams taking part in the competition in Enugu.

The teams are Rangers, Enyimba, Shooting Stars, Remo Stars, Coal City and FC Kalon of Sierra Leone.

The tournament continues on Sunday while the final is slated for August 8.