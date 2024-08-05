Nigeria: Sadiq Umar Undecided About Getafe Transfer

4 August 2024
Leadership (Abuja)
By Leadership News

Super Eagles forward Umar Sadiq is in no hurry to leave Real Sociedad for fellow La Liga outfit Getafe

Despite being the club's most expensive transfer signing, Sadiq is expected to be the second or third choice striker if he stays at Real Sociedad next season.

The Nigeria international has been fully involved in Sociedad's preseason preparations but nothing about his fitness or form suggests he is back to his free-scoring best.

Several clubs - including Getafe, Sevilla, Valencia, and Rayo Vallecano - are interested in taking Sadiq off the payroll of Real Sociedad with a guarantee of more playing time.

Aside the four Spanish clubs, Greek giants Olympiakos have also been linked with a move for the 27-year-old Nigerian.

While Sevilla's interests have cooled following the club's signing of Kelechi Iheanacho and Chidera Ejuke, Getafe are still very much keen on acquiring the services of Sadiq.

However, according to Eldesmarque, Sadiq is undecided about joining Getafe, a team that finished 12th in La Liga last season.

Real Sociedad are open to sanctioning the departure of Sadiq, with the club already negotiating a deal to bring in Getafe's Borja Mayoral as his replacement.

However, everything depends on Sadiq giving the green light to his transfer to Getafe.

One of Nigeria's most prolific strikers in recent years, Sadiq has managed an incredible 129 goals and 54 assists in only 279 career games.

The Kaduna-born forward has previously played at AS Roma, Bologna, Torino, NAC Breda, Perugia, Rangers, Partizan, and UD Almería.

