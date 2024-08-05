Nigeria: Firefighters Recover Body As Man Drowns in Kwara

4 August 2024
Leadership (Abuja)
By Leadership News

Men of Kwara State Fire Service on Sunday recovered the dead body of an unidentified man from a domestic well in Ilorin, the state's capital.

The yet-to-be identified deceased reportedly got drowned in a well at Aliara Street on Majasurawa area of Ilorin metropolis.

Spokesman of the Kwara State Fire Service, Hassan Adekunle who confirmed the incident, said men from the service were invited for a rescue operation at about 8:23am on Sunday.

Adekunle said, "On Sunday, August 4, 2024, at approximately 08:23 hours, the Kwara State Fire Service was summoned to a rescue operation at Aliara Street, Majasurawa Area, Ilorin.

"An unidentified man, estimated to be about 38 years old, was found drowned in a domestic well.

"The firemen promptly commenced their rescue operation and recovered the man dead. His body was handed over to DCO Olatunji of the Nigeria Police Force, Ganmo Division."

Adekunle added that investigation was ongoing to ascertain the cause of the incident.

