Nigeria: Paris 2024 - Ezekiel Nathaniel Becomes Third Nigerian to Reach 400m Hurdles Olympic Semifinals

5 August 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Tunde Eludini

The 21-year old secured his spot by finishing second in heat 4 with a time of 48.32s, earning an automatic qualification.

Ezekiel Nathaniel has become the third Nigerian athlete to reach the semifinals of the 400m Hurdles at the Olympics, achieving this feat at the Paris 2024 Games.

The 21-year-old, on Monday, secured his spot by finishing second in heat 4 with a time of 48.32s, earning an automatic qualification.

Nathaniel's impressive performance marks the fourth fastest time he has run in the 400m Hurdles, demonstrating his current form.

He is the first Nigerian athlete to reach the semifinals of this event in 12 years, following in the footsteps of Amaechi Morton at London 2012 and the legendary Henry Amike at Los Angeles 1984.

Hard luck in 400m

Ella Onojuvwevwo and Esther Elo-Joseph will return for the Repechage rounds on Tuesday, aiming to secure a place in the semifinals. Onojuvwevwo finished sixth in heat 3 of the women's 400m, while Elo-Joseph finished seventh in her heat.

International Highlights

Bahrain's Salwa Eid Naser dominated heat 1 of the women's 400m, winning in 49.91s. Jamaica's Stacey Ann Williams finished second, and Romania's Andrea Miklos achieved a new Personal Best. Ireland's Rhasidat Adeleke impressed in heat 6, winning easily and demonstrating her medal prospects. Both athletes are of Nigerian heritage.

Disappointment for Okezie

Unfortunately, Nigeria's Chidi Okezie did not progress to the semifinals of the men's 400m, finishing fifth in the second heat of the Repechage round. With his individual chase for glory now over, he will have time to recover and will play a crucial role in Nigeria's men's 4x400m team.

Only the 18-year-old Samuel Ogazi has booked a place for Nigeria in the 400m semi final event.

