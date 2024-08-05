Nigeria: BBNaija - Team Streeze Wins Second Custodian Challenge, Get Immunity

The Custodian Challenge, a high-stakes competition in which housemates vie for a coveted title, is a game-changer as the winning pair secures immunity for the week and inherits the mystery card.

Mayor Frosh and Toby Forge of Team Streeze have emerged as formidable Custodians for the second week of the BBNaija season nine edition.

The custodian challenge, a high-stakes competition in which housemates vie for a coveted title, is a game-changer. Played every Sunday after the live eviction show, the winning pair secures immunity for the week and inherits the mystery card.

This card, which will be kept secret until Sunday's nomination show, holds power that could influence nominations or evictions, adding a thrilling layer of suspense and strategy to the game.

For the second custodian challenge, the housemates were to play a game called 'fetch and knot'. Each pair was to nominate one person to be the fetcher for their team, while the other partner served as a guide and assembler.

They were each presented with a fishing rod and a blindfold. Each rod had a magnet attached to the end, which the fetching partner used to fish for two knots and washers from a pool of items.

The other team member was instructed to orally guide their blindfolded partner while they carefully picked the items.

With the win, Mayor and Toby have gained immunity and are automatically exempted from possible eviction from the BBNaija house this coming week.

They are also empowered to influence nominations for possible eviction at the week's end.

The duo was decorated with the custodian badge and given the custodian box.

The BBNaija show, a journey that the audience is an integral part of, will run for 71 days and end on 6 October. Thanks to the audience's support, the winner of the 2024 season will receive a cash prize of N100 million.