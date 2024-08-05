Nigeria: Firm Promotes Low Salt Diet, Says Msg Enhances Flavour

Ajinomoto Foods Nigeria Limited has urged Lagosians to reduce their salt intake to mitigate the risk of hypertension and other related health issues.

The company, known for its Ajinomoto Umami food seasoning, emphasised that its product can help reduce salt consumption without compromising taste.

Speaking at the 13th Annual Symposium & Awards Ceremony of the Health Writers Association of Nigeria (HEWAN), Corporate Communications Manager Francisca Ikediashi said, "Excessive salt intake is a major contributor to hypertension, a leading risk factor for heart disease and stroke."

Ajinomoto highlighted that its MSG-based seasoning enhances the umami flavor, a fifth taste beyond sweet, sour, bitter,and salty. This allows consumers to enjoy food with less salt while maintaining a satisfying taste experience.

She also reassured the public about the safety of MSG, stating it is approved by global health authorities.

The company's initiative aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals of Zero Hunger and Good Health and Well-being. Ajinomoto has committed to developing products that reduce salt content while preserving flavor.

Ikediashi encouraged Nigerians to disregard misinformation about MSG and to trust the scientific evidence supporting its safety and benefits.

She emphasised the importance of making informed food choices for a healthier lifestyle, adding that, the food seasoning is used in over 100 countries and regions of the world to bring out the deliciousness in foods and promote the flavour of foods.

She reiterated that excessive salt consumption leads to hypertension, a major risk factor for heart failure, stroke, and kidney disease which are currently on the rise in Nigeria.

She explained that Umami is the taste of "Glutamate", an amino acid that is a component of protein. "The most abundant natural raw material in the form of free glutamate that can be found naturally in meat, seafood, tomatoes, vegetables, and human breastmilk. It is also found in Umami seasonings through fermentation or ageing such as shrimp paste, fish sauce, fermented fish, fermented soya bean, soy sauce, etc.

"We are actively developing products and seasonings that utilize salt-reduction technologies and the safety of Ajinomoto has long been scientifically proven and its safety approved by authorised agencies of the United Nations.