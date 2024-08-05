Nigeria Launches Training Initiative to Combat Diabetic Retinopathy

The Federal Ministry of Health has initiated a series of workshops to equip healthcare providers with the knowledge and skills to combat diabetic retinopathy, a leading cause of blindness among people with diabetes.

National Coordinator of the National Eye Health Programme (NEHP), Dr. Oteri Okolo, launched the first workshop, emphasising the government's commitment to preventing diabetes-related blindness.

The initiative is part of broader efforts to address the growing burden of diabetes in Nigeria.

"By empowering healthcare workers with the necessary tools and knowledge, we can significantly reduce the prevalence of diabetic retinopathy and its devastating consequences. This is a crucial step towards achieving our goal of preventing avoidable blindness.

"The National Guideline for Screening and Management of Diabetic Retinopathy, which experts developed from varying medical cadres including endocrinologists, ophthalmologists, and persons living with diabetes mellitus (PLWDM) is an evidence-based document designed to drive a nationally cost-effective, comprehensive, inclusive and patient-centered approach to the screening and management of patients with Diabetes mellitus for diabetic retinopathy," Okolo said.

A panel of experts at the launch emphasised the importance of a patient-centered approach to treating diabetes and its complications.

The panel, comprising Professor Hannah Faal, Dr. Sixtus Ozumba, Dr. Olopade Rotimi, Dr. Oderinlo, Prof. Akinsola, and Prof Dennis Nkanga, highlighted the crucial role of patients in managing their diabetes and preventing diabetic retinopathy.

Faal, a renowned expert in international eye health, stressed the need for early detection and treatment of the condition even as Ozumba, representing the Society of Family Health Physicians of Nigeria, emphasized the importance of primary care providers in identifying patients at risk for diabetic retinopathy.

The panel urged clinicians to empower patients to take an active role in their care, including regular eye exams, blood sugar control, and healthy lifestyle choices. By adopting a patient-centered approach, healthcare providers can significantly improve outcomes for people with diabetes.

The workshop further examined advancements in treatment, shared context-specific experiences, discussed challenges, and proposed solutions to chart the way forward for patients' treatment of Diabetic Retinopathy.

The National Coordinator extended her gratitude to the Coordinating minister Professor Muhammad Ali Pate, Minister of State for Health, Dr. Tunji Alausa, The Permanent Secretary Daju Kachollom and the director of public health Dr. Chukwuma Anyaike for their leadership, as well as the Lagos State Ministry of Health, professional groups/associations, members of the academia, Eye Foundation Hospital group, pharmaceutical companies specifically Novartis, Nigeria Vision 2020 links programme, the International Centre for Eye Health, London, for their support.