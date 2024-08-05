document

The U.S. Department of Defense and the Ministry of National Defense of the Republic of Niger announce that the withdrawal of U.S. forces and assets from Air Base 201 in Agadez is complete.

This effort began on May 19 following the mutual establishment of withdrawal conditions and coordination will continue between U.S. and Nigerien armed forces over the coming weeks to ensure the full withdrawal is complete as planned.

Nigerien Air Base 201, near Agadez in central Niger, was improved by the United States to support enhanced defense cooperation with the Nigerien armed forces and regional counterterrorism efforts.

Over the past decade, U.S. troops have trained Niger's forces and supported partner-led counterterrorism missions against Islamic State and al Qaeda in the region.

The effective cooperation and communication between the U.S. and Nigerien armed forces ensured that this turnover was finished ahead of schedule and without complications.

The U.S. Department of Defense and the Nigerien Ministry of National Defense recognize the sacrifices made by both nations' forces.