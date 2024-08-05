West Africa: Ghana to Host Gulf of Guinea Commission Summit

The Gulf of Guinea Commission provides a platform for consultation and cooperation among countries in the region

Ghana will host the 6th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the Gulf of Guinea Commission (GGC) in Accra on Tuesday, August 6, 2024.

Under the theme "Building a Secure and Prosperous Gulf of Guinea Region for Sustainable Development," the Summit aims to review the GGC's progress and discuss strategies to enhance cooperation, peace, security, and sustainable development among member states.

The Gulf of Guinea Commission provides a platform for consultation and cooperation among countries in the region, focusing on preventing, managing, and resolving conflicts. It also addresses issues related to border demarcation and the exploitation of natural resources within overlapping Exclusive Economic Zones (EEZs).

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, the summit is preceded by meetings of the Council of Ministers on August 5, 2024, at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

The Ministry emphasized that this high-level event presents a chance for member states to reaffirm their dedication to regional cooperation and sustainable development, ensuring a secure and prosperous future for the Gulf of Guinea region.