Ghana: NPP to Launch 2024 Manifesto On August 18

5 August 2024
The Accra Times (Accra)
By Gifty Danso

The party has formed an 11 member committee tasked to organise the launch

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has announced that it will unveil its 2024 manifesto on August 18, 2024, at Takoradi, the capital of the Western Region.

In a statement released on Monday, August 5, and signed by NPP General Secretary Justin Kodua Frimpong, the party noted that an eleven-member committee has been formed and tasked with organizing the launch. The committee will be chaired by Madam Oboshie Sai-Coffie, with Ms. Abena Asante as the secretary.

The committee members include Mr. Henry Nana Boakye, Hon. Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Hon. Fati Abubakar, Dr. Antoinette Tsibo-Darko, Madam Kate Gyamfuah, Mr. Ndede Siah, Mr. Dennis Miracles Aboagye, Hon. Anthony Abayifa Karbo, and Alhaji Haruna Mohammed.

"The Party congratulates the committee and expresses confidence in its ability to deliver on its mandate in the supreme interest of the New Patriotic Party," the statement said.

