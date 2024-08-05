Liberia: Shaita Angels to Launch International Pre-Season Tournament

Abidjan- The Management of Shaita Angels Football Club, with sponsorship from Bettomax and the New Energy Electric Vehicle (NEEV-Liberia), will on August 18, 2024 officially launch its annually held pre-season tournament in Sierra Leone named and styled" Careysburg International Cup".

The Inaugural edition of the tournament which will be held in Kenema, will feature six clubs with five representing the hosts nation and one from Liberia.

According to the organizers, the participating teams will be split into two groups and compete in a round-robin format from August 18-25, 2024.

The event will be held yearly to provide football fans the opportunity to see some of the most exciting talented footballers in West Africa.

In addition, they said the event will provide a healthy and amicable social activity of interacting with one another.

The champions of the first edition will receive US$1000 cash prize including trophy and medals while the second and third place winners will collect medals and cash of an undisclosed amount.

Speaking to journalists in Monrovia over the weekend, Shaita Angels President Benita Whitney Urey expressed her excitement about the sponsorship from Bettomax and NEEV- Liberia in launching the off-season competition that is meant to prepare clubs ahead of the new league season.

"As a football family, we want to appreciate all of our sponsors and our doors are open for more so we can give more young girls the opportunity to showcase their talents" Mis Urey said.

She disclosed that the next edition of the Careysburg International Cup will be held in the city of Careysburg and it will feature teams from around West Africa with male and female participating.

Benita: "Next season we will also have male teams and it will take place in Careysburg and teams from around west Africa will join us".

"We are hosting this tournament in honor of our late founder Henry Browne and late player Bendu Harris who had the passion to push football and specifically women's football" she also added.

Meanwhile, the six teams expected to participate in the opening of the Careysburg International Cup include: Kahunla Queens Malena Queens from Kenema District respectively while Koya Queens of Freedom and Raising Queens from the north of the country will be joined by Liberian Orange Cup Women's division champions Shaita Angels.