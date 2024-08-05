Liberia: Global Strategies Group Proposes Establishment of International Tech Institution in Liberia

Global Strategies for Group LLC (GSG), a leading research and public relations firm, has announced its intention to establish an international technology institution in Liberia.

This revelation came during a one-day meeting held on July 30 in Monrovia, where GSG delegates engaged with the Minister of Commerce and Industry to discuss fostering technological advancement and economic growth in Liberia.

GSG aims to offer students the opportunity to earn technology degrees for free, through collaboration with the Ministries of Commerce and Education and the University of Liberia.

The overarching goal is to empower individuals in the tech industry, improve job creation, and address gender-related disparities in technological advancement in Liberia.

Cynthia Blanford, Managing Director of GSG, stated that if successful, the program would provide participating students with cost waivers for the Online Master of Science in Computer Science (OMSCS) Fellowship.

It would also facilitate the development of a technological hub to strengthen infrastructure and integrate Liberia with mainstream technological advancements in the West and the African continental trading region.

Blanford highlighted the significance of digitalization, referencing its success in supporting business enterprises and enhancing delivery processes to tackle security concerns.

The GSG team said it has proposed a partnership with Georgia Tech and USAID, offering a $5 million grant to support gender inclusivity in higher education.

Minister of Commerce and Industry Amin Modad shared his vision for a "Made in Liberia" fair, aimed at promoting local products and green enterprises.

He emphasized the need for shared policies and frameworks to support this initiative and the importance of identifying dynamic individuals to work on the green tech digital project.

This project involves collaboration with the Ministry of Commerce and Telecommunications, with support from the Peace Corps agenda.

Minister Modad also stressed the importance of direct communication with the diaspora community through the African Chamber of Commerce.

He requested support for trade services, intellectual property, and funding for an art program project, as well as training inspectors and maintaining standards to ensure the importation of quality goods.

Additionally, he discussed the need to adequately fund the construction of the Made in Liberia center, which is the first phase of the ministry's development agenda.

Global Strategies for Good (GSG) is dedicated to creating positive social and environmental impacts through business strategies.

It specializes in developing global business strategies that incorporate sustainability and corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives, helping businesses reduce their environmental footprint, improve resource efficiency, and engage with stakeholders effectively.

By understanding local markets and cultural differences, the GSG says it works to safeguard strategies that make business activities both sustainable and socially responsible, contributing to the well-being of communities and the environment