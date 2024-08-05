Nigeria: Kaduna Govt Imposes 24-Hour Curfew On Kaduna, Zaria

5 August 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)
press release By Mohammed Lere

Kaduna is one of the states where the ongoing nationwide protests turned violent.

The Kaduna State Government has imposed a 24-hour curfew on Kaduna and Zaria metropolis.

According to a Monday statement by the Commissioner for Internal Security in Kaduna, Samuel Aruwan, this became necessary after the government reviewed the security situation in the state.

"There is sufficient evidence to clearly indicate that the ongoing protest has been hijacked by criminal elements who have resorted to looting of shops and destruction of private and public property," Mr Aruwan wrote.

The protests, which began on Monday, have led to deaths in some states such as Kaduna, Kano and Borno.

Amnesty International reports at least 13 deaths from the protests, largely caused by the police, although the police dispute that account.

The protesters are demanding economic and political reforms, including the reversal of some government policies, such as the removal of petrol subsidies.

The Bola Tinubu administration's policies have contributed to Nigeria's worst cost-of-living crisis in a generation.

Read the full statement by Mr Aruwan below.

The Kaduna State Security Council under the leadership of Governor Uba Sani, following a review of the security situation in the State, hereby notifies citizens of the following:

1. There is sufficient evidence to clearly indicate that the ongoing protest has been hijacked by criminal elements who have resorted to looting of shops and destruction of private and public property.

2. In view of this unfortunate development, the Kaduna State Security Council has unanimously resolved to impose a 24-hour curfew on Kaduna and Zaria Metropolises and environs with immediate effect.

3. Citizens are advised to remain indoors while security forces continue to work to maintain safety and security.

4. Monitoring will be sustained for review of the curfew as required.

Samuel Aruwan

Overseeing Commissioner,

Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State

