Nigeria: Olympics - d'Tigress Beat Canada to Reach First Quarter-Finals

Nigerian senior female basketball team, D'Tigress, on Sunday, pulled all plugs to beat their Canadian counterparts 79-70 in the last group match of the Women's Basketball event at the ongoing Olympic Games.

Nigeria lost the second and fourth quarters 23-19, 24-19 respectively, and won the third 23-5 which proved to be the difference.

The first quarter was tied at 18 points each.

Ezinne Kalu led scoring for Nigeria with 21 points, Pallas Kunaiyi-Akpanah had 7 rebounds to lead that section, while Promise Amukamara had the most assists, 6.

The victory ensured that Nigeria reached the basketball quarter-finals for the first time ever against a Canadian team ranked 5th in the world.

D'Tigress, Africa's number one had subdued world number three Australia in their first group game of the Olympics in Paris.