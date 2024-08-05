Nigeria: #endbadgovernanceprotests - Video of Protesters in Nigeria's Kano State Is Old

IN SHORT: A video doing the rounds on social media shows protests in May 2024 over the reinstatement of Muhammadu Sanusi II as the emir of Nigeria's Kano state. Online claims that it shows countrywide protests that started in August are false.

On 26 July 2024, a Facebook user posted a video with the claim it showed anti-government protests in Kano state in northern Nigeria.

The post reads: "This is Northern Nigeria Kano State to be precise. Can you repost this video and let's them see it. Tinubu without you doing the needful you can't stop an hungry man. 1st of August is here #WeAreNotGoingBack #EndBadGovernmenceInNigeria."

Bola Tinubu was sworn in as Nigeria's president in May 2023.

On 1 August 2024, Nigerians began nationwide protests against economic hardship. Their grievances include the removal of the fuel subsidy and the high cost of basic commodities.

The demonstrations, dubbed "10 days of rage" and tagged #EndBadGovernance and #EndBadGovernanceProtests on social media, have been planned for 1 to 10 August.

On 1 August, it was reported that protests were breaking out across the country.

But does the video have anything to do with the August 2024 protests? We checked.

Misleading video

Africa Check took a screenshot of the video and ran it through a Google reverse image search. The results showed that the video had been online since May.

It was posted on X (formerly Twitter) by the Nigerian newspaper Daily Trust with the caption: "VIDEO: Fresh Protest Breaks Out In Kano."

It was also posted on the official X account of Channels Television, with the caption: "Another protest has erupted in Kano. The protesters are calling for the removal of Muhammadu Sanusi and the reinstatement of Aminu Ado Bayero as the Emir of Kano."

In May, Muhammadu Sanusi II was reinstated as the emir of Kano state.

The video circulating on social media shows protests in Kano over Sanusi's reinstatement, not the anti-government protests that began in August.

