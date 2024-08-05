Nigeria: Officials in Nigeria's Lagos State Deny That New Street Parking Fees Target Churches

IN SHORT: The Lagos State Parking Authority says on-street parking charges apply to all cars parked in designated areas in the state, not just outside Christian worship centres.

In February 2024, the Lagos State Parking Authority (Laspa) launched a street parking scheme approved by governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The on-street parking scheme is part of a state policy to reduce indiscriminate street parking and provide additional parking in busy areas.

However, in July, several posts on Facebook claimed that the Lagos state government would start charging vehicles parked outside churches by the hour.

This has led to a range of continued reactions from the public, with many asking why the government is focusing solely on Christian places of worship.

Nigeria has a largely Muslim north and a predominantly Christian south. Such claims have the potential to inflame religious tensions in the country.

One Facebook post in July 2024 reads: "Lagos Government Reportedly Set To Start Charging Cars Parked Outside Church Premises Per Hour".

The same claim appeared here and here.

But did the Lagos state government announce that it would be charging cars parked outside churches? We checked.

Laspa says information 'inaccurate'

In a disclaimer on its official website and X (formerly Twitter) handle on 20 July, Laspa said the information circulating on social media was "inaccurate".

The agency added that Lagos was experiencing a high demand for parking spaces that exceeded the available supply, hence the decision to adopt a regulated on-street parking model.

"It is important to clarify that no specific religious group is being singled out by this policy. Our aim is to ensure all stakeholders are informed and prepared for the implementation of the regulated parking scheme," the statement read.

"The communication sent to the religious institutions serves to notify them of their respective roles and the financial aspects of utilising these designated parking lots," it added.

Laspa said the government has designated and lane-marked suitable roads for the scheme across major zones including: Ikeja, Surulere, Victoria Island, Ikoyi and Lekki.