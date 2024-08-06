Nigeria: NAFDAC Warns Bakers to Shun Banned Ingredients

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) Coordinator in Kaduna, Nasiru Mato, has cautioned bakers ac to avoid using banned ingredients in baking bread.

He urged bakers in all 23 local government areas of the state to remain law-abiding and ensure they are properly registered.

Mato made this plea while speaking at a one-day capacity-building workshop and sensitization for bakery owners organized by Kaduna Master Bakers in collaboration with the Air Force Institute of Technology (AFIT) Kaduna.

The NAFDAC Coordinator lamented the violations related to poor hygiene practices and the use of banned ingredients in bread baking in some parts of Kaduna State.

"We have always warned that NAFDAC will not hesitate to ensure that violators are arrested and face the full wrath of the law," he said.

In his remarks, National President of the Association of Master Bakers and Caterers of Nigeria, Alhaji Mansur Umar, appealed to the federal government to intensify efforts in wheat production for food sufficiency and socioeconomic development.

Umar explained that the call was imperative due to the significant role wheat plays in feeding the citizens. He noted that about 60 percent of the food consumed by Nigerians were made from wheat, underscoring the need to boost its production.

The Air Force Institute of Technology (AFIT) Kaduna Provost, Professor Auwal Kasimu, stated that the strategic programme aligned with the federal government's goal of producing skilled graduates for economic advancement.

He assured that his institute was committed to ensuring that citizens across Nigeria benefit from their activities.

He emphasized that it was high time the nation's graduates combined certificates with skills for self-reliance.