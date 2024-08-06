Mozambique Introduces Malaria Vaccines Into Routine Immunisation

Maputo — Mozambique has today introduced the lifesaving malaria vaccine into routine immunization, a critical step forward to revitalize the fight against malaria and improve children's survival. With the introduction, Mozambique marks an important step towards reducing vulnerability of children and consequently reducing thousands of malaria cases and saving thousands of children's lives.Through Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, and co-financing from the Government of Mozambique, the country has over 800,000 doses of the malaria vaccine for the Expanded Programme on Immunization, with the aim of immunizing around 300,000 children in the first phase, which begins on 5 August 2024. The vaccine will be distributed in 22 districts in the province of Zambézia and will be administered in a four-dose schedule; the first dose will cover children aged 6 to 11 months.

The R21 malaria vaccine is safe, effective and recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO). This vaccine is an advancement for child health, disease control and reduction of child mortality in Mozambique, where malaria is an endemic disease, with prevalence in children under 5 years of age at 32% (IDS 2022-2023).

Malaria continues to be a huge health challenge in the African region, which is home to 11 countries that bear approximately 70% of the global malaria burden. The region was responsible for 94% of global malaria cases and 95% of all malaria deaths in 2022, according to the 2023 World malaria report.

The introduction of the malaria vaccine in Mozambique brings to 11 the number of countries on the African continent that offer malaria vaccines: 8 rolling out RTS,S and 3 using R21. The vaccine is being introduced through the existing routine immunization system in Mozambique and will be a core part of a mix of malaria prevention and control interventions.

These efforts must be sustained to increase the coverage and use of insecticide-treated mosquito nets (ITN), where only 57% of households in Mozambique have at least one ITN.

Alongside vaccine doses from Gavi, UNICEF, WHO and cooperation partners are also supporting the Ministry of Health in the preparation, acceptance and introduction of the malaria vaccine. This support ranges from developing vaccine implementation plans, communication strategies, conducting health worker trainings and community engagement, and ensuring sufficient cold chain capacity.

The joint efforts of the Ministry of Health and the partners demonstrate the shared commitment to integrating these life-saving vaccines into the national immunization programme. This milestone signifies progress in the battle against malaria, underscoring the collective dedication to safeguarding the health and well-being of children of Mozambique.

Notes to editors

About Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance

Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance is a public-private partnership that helps vaccinate more than half the world's children against some of the world's deadliest diseases. The Vaccine Alliance brings together developing country and donor governments, the World Health Organization, UNICEF, the World Bank, the vaccine industry, technical agencies, civil society, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and other private sector partners. View the full list of donor governments and other leading organisations that fund Gavi's work here.

Since its inception in 2000, Gavi has helped to immunise a whole generation - over 1 billion children - and prevented more than 17.3 million future deaths, helping to halve child mortality in 78 lower-income countries. Gavi also plays a key role in improving global health security by supporting health systems as well as funding global stockpiles for Ebola, cholera, meningococcal and yellow fever vaccines. After two decades of progress, Gavi is now focused on protecting the next generation, above all the zero-dose children who have not received even a single vaccine shot. The Vaccine Alliance employs innovative finance and the latest technology - from drones to biometrics - to save lives, prevent outbreaks before they can spread and help countries on the road to self-sufficiency. Learn more at www.gavi.org and connect with us on Facebook and X (Twitter).

About WHO

WHO is the United Nations agency that connects nations, partners and people to promote health, keep the world safe and serve the vulnerable - so everyone, everywhere can attain the highest level of health. WHO leads global efforts to expand universal health coverage and to to achieve better health for all. From emerging epidemics such as COVID-19 and Zika to the persistent threat of communicable diseases including HIV, malaria and tuberculosis and chronic diseases such as diabetes, heart disease and cancer, we bring together 194 countries and work on the frontlines in 150+ locations to confront the biggest health challenges of our time and measurably advance the well-being of the world's people.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines NGO Health Children By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Learn more at www.omsmoçambique.com and connect with us on Facebook and https://x.com/home.

About UNICEF

UNICEF works in some of the world's toughest places, to reach the world's most disadvantaged children. Across more than 190 countries and territories, we work for every child, everywhere, to build a better world for everyone.

Learn more at https://www.unicef.org/mozambique/en.

Follow UNICEF on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube