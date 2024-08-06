Ghana: LilWin Apologizes to Actress Martha Ankomah Following Derogatory Statements

According to LilWin, his statements towards the actress were not intended to attack her, but rather to use her as an exemplary figure. However, the statements were misconstrued by Ghanaian bloggers.

Ghanaian actor LilWin has offered an apology to fellow Ghanaian actress, Martha Ankomah, for his earlier derogatory comments about her.

The actor offered the apology on UTV's United Showbiz program on Saturday, Aug 3, 2024, where he remorsefully stated that he was sorry for attacking her verbally.

"I apologize for what I did. Martha Ankomah is not only a sister, but she is a colleague too. I accept my fault and render an unqualified apology to her. I want to use this medium and call on all of you present in the studio, Fada Dickson, Despite among others, to apologize to her for me," he stated.

According to LilWin, his statements towards the actress were not intended to attack her, but rather to use her as an exemplary figure. However, the statements were misconstrued by Ghanaian bloggers.

"Ghanaian bloggers are fond of putting together pieces of your statements to mean something else. I cannot pass defamatory remarks about anyone on social media. I was talking about three things. I used my sister (Martha Ankomah) as an example, and then moved to those on YouTube and TikTok," he bemoaned.

It would be recalled that earlier this year, LilWin, in a TikTok live video, passed unscrupulous comments about Ankomah, alleging that the actress refused to collaborate with Kumawood actors due to the stereotype normally associated with the poor quality and storylines in Kumawood films. LilWin also questioned her status as an actress citing that she gained multiple brand endorsements due to her affiliations with "people in high places."

Martha Ankomah sued Lil Win for defamation, seeking GH¢5 million in damages, compensation for reputational harm, a public retraction, and a formal apology, among other reliefs.

On July 31, 2024, a surprise development emerged in the defamation case. Martha Ankomah's lawyer, Nii Apatu Plange, informed the court that a settlement had been reached between the two parties.

"We were set to start the trial today, but a new development has arisen, and I request a brief adjournment to discuss with my client," Lawyer Nii Apatu Plange stated.

As a result of this, the presiding judge, Justice Forson Agyapong Baah, briefly adjourned the case to allow the parties to finalize the agreement. The case has, however, been rescheduled for August 26, 2024, to formalize the settlement.