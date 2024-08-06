Ghana: Actor LilWin Wants to Be Remembered for His Philanthropic Efforts

Furthermore, the actor revealed that, in his quest to continue his philanthropic efforts, he has constructed an additional facility to accommodate more students, in response to the high demand for admission.

Ghanaian celebrities and entertainers are most often remembered for their notable achievements, lasting influence, hit songs that topped the charts, or memorable performances in films.

However, actor and comedian Kwadwo Nkansah, also known as LilWin, has disclosed that he hopes to be remembered for his philanthropic efforts including building a school that empowers pupils to become leaders in Ghana.

Speaking to parents and students at a speech and prize-giving day event in his Great Minds International School, located in Ahenkro in the Ashanti Region, on Aug 3, 2024, the actor stated that in his old age, he wants to hear a Member of Parliament or a notable figure in Ghana once attended Great Minds International.

"Good deeds get good rewards. Several years later, when I am old, I want to hear an MP say he or she attended the school I built. May God bless everyone, especially those who sent their children to my school," he said.

Furthermore, the actor revealed that, in his quest to continue his philanthropic efforts, he has constructed an additional facility to accommodate more students, in response to the high demand for admission.

"Due to the overflow of students in my school, I have built another school two minutes away from the first building to accommodate more students," LilWin added.

Addressing his controversial accident that claimed the life of a three-year-old boy in Kumasi, LilWin stated that the rumors claiming the accident was self-orchestrated are completely baseless.

"There is no reason for me to intentionally orchestrate an accident that could kill me. I can't tell if it's because of the school I built, the house I live in, or the car I drive. With the recent issue that happened with me, people called me proud and disrespectful yet I have never fought with anyone or stolen from anyone in Ghana before," he said.