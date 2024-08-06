Ghana: Van Vicker Reveals Why He Turned Down 'A Country Called Ghana' Role

Narrating the circumstances that led to him rejecting the role, Van Vicker explained that during the negotiations for the film, the director informed him that he would need to be on set for one month, a commitment that would be difficult for him to fulfill due to academic schedules and payment conditions.

Following rumors surrounding some Ghanaian actors who allegedly turned down roles in LilWin's film, 'A Country Called Ghana', Ghanaian actor Van Vicker has come out publicly to address the speculations.

In a recent interview on Hello FM about the state of the Ghanaian film industry, seasoned Ghanaian actor Van Vicker revealed that he was initially approached by director Frank Gharbin to play the role of a colonial master, which was eventually played by Nigerian actor Ramsey Nouah.

Narrating the circumstances that led to him rejecting the role, Van Vicker explained that during the negotiations for the film, the director informed him that he would need to be on set for one month, a commitment that would be difficult for him to fulfill due to academic schedules and payment conditions.

"I said one month is too much What are we filming? You should know that with actors, the more days you require, the more fees I will charge so the earlier you finish the better. So you need me for one month; are you sure you can pay me for one full month? I told him for one month I can't do the work because I'm in school," he said.

According to Van Vicker, he proposed to the director that he could manage to be on set for 10 days instead, but the director refused his proposal. The "Mummy's Daughter" actor said he was left in a state of dilemma when found out that Ramsey Nouah took on the role and was on set for exactly 10 days, similar to what he had initially proposed.

"And later I was tracking the job. Can you believe Ramsey also did 10 days on the job? And this is not personal against Ramsey. But what I am saying is, I gave him a counter-proposal of 10 days, but he said no. but the person you brought also did 10 days," he exclaimed.

Van Vicker concluded by saying that there were various false narratives on air about his unwillingness to partake in the film; however, this was the actual issue that transpired between him and LilWin's management, that led him to refuse the role.