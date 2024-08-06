Nigeria: Again, Nigeria's Electricity Grid Collapses

5 August 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Mary Izuaka

The grid collapsed around 2:55 p.m. on Monday, with generation dropping to zero.

Nigeria's electricity grid on Monday collapsed yet again, throwing several cities into darkness.

The grid collapsed around 2:55 p.m. on Monday, with generation dropping significantly.

Confirming the collapse, the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC), in a statement posted on its X handle said: "Dear valued customers, We understand that some of our customers are still without power due to a system failure from the national grid at 2.55 p.m. today, 5th August 2024.

"Please be assured that the system is gradually stabilising and we are working diligently with all relevant stakeholders to restore power to the affected areas as quickly as possible.

"Thank you for your patience and understanding," the statement said.

The General Manager, Public Affairs at the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Ndidi Mbah, told PREMIUM TIMES Monday evening that the public would soon be updated about the development.

In recent years, the power sector has experienced many challenges in areas of electricity policy enforcement, regulatory uncertainty, gas supply, transmission system constraints, and significant power sector planning shortfalls.

In November 2013, the federal government privatised all power generation and 11 distribution companies, with the government retaining the ownership of the transmission company. This was to improve efficiency in the sector.

However, since privatisation, the grid has continued to collapse amid efforts to reposition the power sector.

