Zimbabwe: Hwange Resident Jailed for Instigating Uprising Against Mnangagwa Taking Over SADC Chairmanship

A HWANGE resident is languishing in remand prison following his arrest at the weekend and subsequent court appearance this Monday for allegedly inciting an uprising against President Emmerson Mnangagwa taking over SADC reigns.

The accused person, Promise Munkuli, a 34-year-old resident of Hwange in Matebeleland North, was arraigned before Provincial Magistrate Lindiwe Maphosa facing charges of inciting violence as defined in section 187 of Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act chapter 9:23.

According to the State, the accused person created a WhatsApp group titled 'Chamisa Restructuring' through which he mobilised its members to go to Harare and demonstrate against the "appointment" of President Emmerson Mnangagwa as "incoming" Chairperson of the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

Munkuli, who was arrested last Saturday, was not asked to plead before he was remanded in custody to August 19, 2024.

Accused person's lawyer, Linda Mthombeni of the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR), challenged placement of her client on remand, but the presiding magistrate dismissed the application.