Southern Africa: 44th SADC Summit - Investment in Water Infrastructure Will Unlock Industrial Development

Regional integration in southern Africa is premised on various socio-economic sectors such as energy, water, information technology communication, transport, tourism and meteorology, underpinned by peace and security.

As the Southern African Development Community (SADC) prepares for its 44th annual summit scheduled for Zimbabwe on 17 August, this article looks at one of the sectors - water - and unpacks the central role of investing in water infrastructure to drive the regional industrialization agenda.

Industrialization has been identified as a top priority for southern Africa, and since 2014, all SADC summits have been held under a theme on industrialization with the 44th SADC Summit adopting the theme "Promoting Innovation to Unlock Opportunities for Sustainable Economic Growth and Development Towards an Industrialised SADC."

This year's theme is timely, as innovation is indeed needed in the water infrastructure sector to unlock industrial development in southern Africa because water is a fundamental resource for many industries, including agriculture, manufacturing, and energy production.

Furthermore, water is inextricably linked to the economy as it shapes the well-being and prosperity of communities that are the drivers of industrial development.

The region is home to at least 15 shared watercourses such as the Congo, Zambezi and the Limpopo which spans Botswana, Mozambique, South Africa and Zimbabwe.

Water available in these watercourses is adequate to support industrial development in southern Africa including energy generation, tourism and trade.

However, infrastructural barriers prevent these water resources from reaching their full potential.

For example, the SADC Regional Infrastructure Development Master Plan (RIDMP) of 2012 notes that the region only retains about 14 percent of its available water resources, while the rest of the water goes back to the oceans.

This loss of water resources due to inefficiently deployed infrastructure means the region has limited access to its vast water resources.

In this regard, there is a need for SADC to put in place vibrant and efficient measures to develop and improve water infrastructure to ensure that the resource is fully harnessed and utilized for the benefit of its citizens.

The strategies could include the construction of dams to improve water storage. Dams are also critical in the generation of hydropower and cooling of thermal power stations.

Similarly, water can be used in irrigation for food production, while in manufacturing, water is essential for processes such as cooling as well as cleaning raw materials.

In fact, the development of water infrastructure in the region needs to be multi-purpose, and planned alongside other sectors such as agriculture, energy, and urban development to achieve the best outcomes.

Another important strategy in water development is to rehabilitate some of the aging water infrastructure in the region.

It is also critical to note that the major watercourses in SADC are shared by more than one country, so the region and individual Member States must adopt a regional approach in their water infrastructure development rather than an inward-looking approach.

For example, the construction of water infrastructure such as dams should not only aim to meet national needs but rather to resolve a regional challenge.

Furthermore, there must be a mechanism for the region to transfer water from the water-rich countries or basins to the water-stressed parts of the region to ensure a balanced industrial development.

One success story of transferring water from water-rich basins to water-scarce parts is the Kunene Water Supply Project, which provides water to dry areas in northern Namibia and southern Angola.

Another remedy to the water and energy challenge is the strengthening of inter-sectoral coordination.

For example, the management of water development in the region should not undermine energy supply or vice versa, because action in one area impacts on the other.

Therefore, as SADC Heads of State and Government meet in Harare for the 44th annual summit, water infrastructure development is likely to dominate the discussion since water is inextricably linked to the economy of the region.

Investment in water infrastructure will enhance productivity, stimulate economic growth, promote environmental sustainability, and improve public health.

Improved water infrastructure will also help to double the land that is under irrigation in the region, as well as halve the proportion of people without access to drinking water and proper sanitation.

Ultimately, by prioritizing water infrastructure, SADC will be able to create a solid foundation for sustainable industrial growth and long-term prosperity.

A vibrant water sector in SADC will ensure that water is used as a tool for peace and security, thereby allowing the people of the region to fully enjoy the benefits of belonging to a shared community in southern Africa.

Southern African News Features offers a reliable source of regional information and analysis on the Southern African Development Community, and is provided as a service to the SADC region.

This article may be reproduced with credit to the author and publisher.

SANF is produced by the Southern African Research and Documentation Centre (SARDC), which has monitored regional developments since 1985. Email: sanf@sardc.net

Website and Virtual Library for Southern Africa www.sardc.net Knowledge for Development