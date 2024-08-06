Nigeria: Bring Evidence of Human Rights Abuses to Us, NHRC Tells Nigerians

The NHRC also provides the channels through which citizens can submit their evidence of information of human rights abuses during the #EndBadGovernace protests.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has called for evidence of human rights abuses perpetrated against any Nigerian, including journalists and even law enforcement agents, during the nationwide #EndBadGovernance protests for investigation and necessary actions.

The Executive Secretary of the NHRC, Anthony Ojukwu, made this call on Monday as he lamented the use of force to disperse protesters during the protest, which began on 1 August.

A statement from the NHRC said Mr Ojukwu described the attitude of law enforcement agents as an "infringement on the fundamental human rights of Nigerians".

He also called on law enforcement agencies to "respect the rule of engagement and adhere to international standards on policing protest".

"At the NHRC, we will continue to monitor the situation and take necessary steps to ensure that human rights are protected and promoted in Nigeria," Mr Ojukwu said.

"In the meantime, the NHRC is calling on all well-meaning Nigerians who have credible evidence or information of the violation of rights of protesters or of law enforcement agents or of the media or of innocent citizens to call NHRC Toll free number 6472 or send the information or evidence to the following addresses," the statement said.

The other channels provided by the NHRC for submitting such evidence of rights abuses are infor@nigeriarights.org the physical address of the Executive Secretary of the commission at No 19 Aguiyi Ironsi Street, Maitama Abuja, Facebook handle - NhrcNigeriaonline, and X handle - @NhrcNigeria.

On 31 July, the eve of the protests, the NHRC issued a protest advisory to the government, law enforcement agencies and citizens to ensure hitch-free demonstrations.

The commission also expressed its commitment to monitoring the protests while cautioning security operatives against harassment of protesters.

However, despite the advisory, the #EndBadGovernance protest, which started peacefully in some states, turned violent in some states where looting of stores and killing of citizens were recorded.

In states like Borno, Kano, and Kaduna, the state governments declared a curfew to curtail violence.

The police have arrested, harassed and tear-gassed journalists and peaceful protesters during the protests.

On Saturday, operatives of the State Security Service (SSS) shot at journalists at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the NHRC issued a press statement condemning the act of violence on the second day of the protests.

In the statement, the commission issued an ultimatum to the Inspector-General of Police to probe and sanction its officers who harassed journalists.

The #EndBadGovernance protest started on 1 August, demanding drastic action by President Bola Tinubu to address the hardship, the rising cost of living and generally bad governance in the country.

The protesters have demanded the reversal of policies like the removal of fuel subsidies.

They also called for cutting down the cost of governance to reduce the squandering of scarce public funds.

They are also aggrieved by the lack of sensitivity of public officers accused of feeding fat on public funds while urging the rest of the citizens to tighten their belts to cope with the fallout of Mr Tinubu's economic policies.

President Tinubu addressed Nigerians on Sunday, appealing to the protesters to suspend their demonstrations and embrace dialogue instead.

Mr Tinubu also enumerated the efforts of his administration to address the economic challenges.

Read the full statement here.

#ENDBADGOVERNANCE PROTEST: NHRC CONDEMNS CONTINUOUS USE OF FORCE BY LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCIES

As the #EndBadGovernanceInNigeria Protest enters day 5, the Executive Secretary of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Dr Tony Ojukwu OFR SAN, has again Condemned the continuous Violation of the Rights to Peaceful Protest and assembly, Freedom of Expression and the Press as well as other associated rights by Law Enforcement Agencies.

According to him, the recent dispersal of protesters and journalists using excessive force, resulting in injuries of several persons, is unacceptable and a clear infringement on the fundamental human rights of Nigerians.

The NHRC Boss said citizens have the right to peacefully assemble and to express their grievances as enshrined in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and other International Human Rights Instruments Nigeria has signed and ratified.

Speaking further, Ojukwu said Journalists also have the right to carry out their constitutional duties as the watchdog of the society without fear or intimidation

According to him, these rights are essential to a democratic society and should be respected and protected by Law Enforcement Agencies.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Human Rights Governance Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Chief Human Rights Officer of the country urged Law Enforcement Agencies to respect the rule of engagement and adhere to international standards on policing protests.

" We call on the relevant authorities to investigate these incidents and hold perpetrators accountable".

He assured that "At the NHRC, we will continue to monitor the situation and take necessary steps to ensure that human rights are protected and promoted in Nigeria.

In the meantime, the NHRC is calling on all well-meaning Nigerians who have credible evidence or information of the violation of rights of protesters or of, law enforcement agents or of, the media or of innocent citizens to call the NHRC Toll free number 6472 or send the information or evidence to the following addresses:

1. infor@nigeriarights.org

2. ⁠The Executive Secretary, National Human Rights Commission,

No 19 Aguiyi Ironsi Street, Maitama Abuja.

3. Facebook: NhrcNigeriaonline

4. ⁠X: @NhrcNigeria

5. ⁠call Toll free numbers: 6472

Obinna Nwakonye

Director of Corporate Affairs and External Linkages.