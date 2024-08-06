Nigeria: Ex-Militant Leader Spits Fire, Says Anti-Tinubu Agenda Will Fail

A notable ex-militant leader, who is also the Mayor of Urhoboland, His Excellency Eshanekpe Israel a.k.a Akpodoro has warned those he described as conflict entrepreneurs, anarchists, demagogues, who are calling flying the Russian flag and calling for a change of regime to dare attacks the nation's democratic life and face the wrath of the Niger Delta militants.

He said nobody is more Nigerian than the others not even the 'born to rule' who see Nigeria as their exclusive adding that, the Tinubu agenda will fail woefully. When the then Senator Tinubu was in the trenches against the military with his league of pan Nigerians, "their fathers were whining and dining with the military."

He wondered why Northern youths decide to personalise the supposed peaceful protest and turn the same to a launching pad for rascality and call for full-blown anarchy adding that the Niger Delta Agitators are monitoring developments closely saying whoever dares President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's mandate dares the nation's jugular and would militants in the South-South geopolitical zone to contend with noting a group of miscreants can not hold Nigeria hostage for the actions and inactions of their successive leaders who he said grounded the Nigerian economy.

He questioned the rationale behind the continuous riots even after the President and Commander-In-Chief of the Nigerian Armed Forces had spoken loud and clear to the nation. His Excellency recalled that even though the northern elements didn't join in the #ENDSARS riot of 2020 due mainly to the reason that their own was in power when the then President addressed the nation, the ##ENDSARS protest stopped immediately as he asked, "what does the North want? The north he said led Nigeria into the economic woes the nation is experiencing noting that President Tinubu has been nice not to have told the nation the volume of rot he inherited from the administration of General Muhammadu Buhari. "Northern youths should be very careful because they don't have monopoly stupidity."

Mayor Akpodoro stated that the nucleus of the agitation occasioned by violent protests in the northern part of Nigeria by the #endbadgovernance protesters is obvious by the day. He noted that some election losers are behind the criminal rampage with the sole aim of dismantling democratic structures in the country as he called on the President to come tough on the agents of that serial election loser lest he plunges the nation into anarchy.

Mayor Akpodoro noted in a statement he issued in Abuja Monday, that from the unfolding developments in the North, what the sponsors of the criminal agitation deceptively wrapped in a peaceful protest is nothing but a regime change irrespective of whose ox I'd gored.

The vociferous Mayor was quick to warn those calling for the military in the North that they would pay dearly for their action should they derail the largest African democracy in their mischievous actions while he called on the President to come harder on those seeking a particular politician whose Nigerianess is even in doubt to take over the reign of governance.

The riots in Kano, Kaduna and Maiduguri, the modern Urhobo ruler said have a defined end saying, "I was not surprised hearing the so-called protests in several footages calling on the military to take over while in another breath, in Kaduna particularly, a certain politician, who we all know has his hands soiled with criminal complicity in the ongoing national unrest was mentioned as the one they need. That's their brand of protest.

"However, same insurrectionists didn't ask an inept, clueless, senile...immediate past President Buhari to step down. They have imported ethnic supremacy into their campaign and again, such is an ill wind that will blow no one any good. If the purpose is for regime change, Tinubu's presidency should immediately roll out the tanks to protect our democracy.

"The Kaduna rioters have left us in no doubt that the agenda of the sponsors of the civil unrest is to become the president through the backdoor by creating anarchy and undermining our democracy. They flew Russian flags in flagrant disregard for Nigeria's sovereignty an act that is treasonable in itself. The born-rule Mafia are the ones behind the rascality and stand on their usual erroneous entitlement to the Nigerian state.

"It is time for the security apparatus to step up action and end this seditious actions being staged by anti-democratic elements in our midst. The traditional practitioners of violence is the military institution and no one does it better. It is time the security agencies make our political space uncomfortable for criminal elements," the modern ruler stated.