Nigeria: PDP Demands Probe of APC, Okpebholo Over Edo Policeman's Death

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has demanded that the All Progressives Congress, APC, and its candidate in the September 21, 2024, Edo State governorship election, Monday Okpebholo, be investigated for their reported roles in the violence, which resulted in the death of a Police officer in Benin City, Edo State, on July 18, 2024.

PDP National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Debo Ologunagba, in a statement in Abuja, yesterday, said: "Our party insists that beyond the reported offer of scholarship to the children of the deceased policeman, the APC leaders, who orchestrated the violence must face justice for the criminal and reckless show of force by their thugs which ultimately took the life of the police officer

"The PDP maintains that the APC leaders must not be allowed to hide under the guise of the scholarship to cover their complicity, manipulate and discourage the family of the slain police officer and the unsuspecting public from insisting on the full investigation and prosecution of APC leaders implicated in the dastardly act.

"From their conduct, it is clear that the said APC leaders, have no value for human life and believe that they can sweep the matter under the carpet and walk away from their crime.

"Our party restates its call on the Inspector General of Police to investigate with the preponderance of pictorial and video evidence, which show that thugs allegedly mobilized by the APC to escort its governorship candidate and other APC leaders from the Benin Airport into the city were responsible for the violence that claimed the life of the police officer.

"Our party again commiserates with the family of the slain police officer while urging the police to ensure that those responsible for his death do not escape justice," the statement added.