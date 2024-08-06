Liberia: Chinese Community Leader Calls for Mutual Respect and Economic Growth

With the well-functioning diplomatic relations between The People's Republic of China and the Republic of Liberia, it is only hoped that Chinese nationals traveling to Liberia for business or pleasure demonstrate reciprocal value and respect for the host country's laws and traditions that define and distinguish peoples lives in an uplifting manner. Same is expected of Liberians traveling to Mainland China and are held accountable for their actions in accordance with Chinese laws.

It is against this backdrop that Chinese Council for the Promotion of Peace and Reunification (CCPPR-Liberia) has embarked on educating Chinese residents in Liberia to not only know and understand their host country's laws and traditions but also respect them and live in harmony with the right principles of decent and honest living.

CCPPR is a global Chinese organization that promotes peace, unity and development; amplifying the Chinese ideologies of peaceful coexistence and value for high quality development not only in China but all over the world.

Mr. Jacob Wood, a successful hotel entrepreneur and CEO of the Golden Gate Hotel at the SKD Sports Complex in Paynesville, is the chairman of CCPPR-Liberia.

In an interview with the Daily Observer over the weekend, Wood explained that life everywhere is not the same for everyone and, as such, people should disabuse their minds of thinking all Chinese are sufficiently knowledgeable about many things as a people.

"This is why we have been involved with the efforts aimed at educating all Chinese who enter this country (Liberia) and any other to understand and obey the local laws and traditions of the country," Wood told the Daily Observer.

According to the CCPPR-Liberia chairman, the mission of his organization is to support the Chinese government's efforts towards solidifying relationships with other countries and promoting peace and development.

Wood noted that Chinese individuals who deliberately choose to break the laws of Liberia should be punished in accordance with the host country's laws, ensuring however that bullying of other Chinese nationals is avoided.

"China is governed by laws and the government regulates all aspects that protect and promote human dignity and progress. We are not here to shield or defend any wrongdoing by our people. Liberia is one of China's good friends among a comity of nations in Africa. Our bond of friendship is mutual and based on the respect for the rule of law and progress in high quality development," he said.

He added that his organization supports Chinese diplomatic missions by encouraging Chinese investors to come to Africa and invest.

"We encourage more investors to come to Liberia and other countries in Africa and invest. Africa is a very important partner to China," Wood said.

There are some Chinese who have fallen into trouble with the laws of Liberia, through questionable or illegal business deals. A few others have been arrested and prosecuted over the years for misconduct or other crimes.

"However, they do not represent all of us," the CCPPR chairman and spokesman, Wood, said.

According to him, China considers Africa as an important partner, with which many good things can be achieved collectively in a bid to build a better world.

Dividends of China's partnership with Liberia, for example, include the EJS Ministerial Complex, the Campus of the University of Liberia at Fendell, and the Roberts International Airport, among several other monumental projects.

China is the world's largest and fastest developing country with its economy being second only to the United States.

Manufacturing in Liberia

Wood said it is about time manufacturing industries begin to function in Liberia as the country has a significant manufacturing

capacity.

According to him, lack of stable public electricity supply and market demand for space should not continue to be excuses for not manufacturing car tires and even condoms in Liberia.

"Car tires can be manufactured here. With [a number of] huge rubber farms and several rubber [processing] companies in the country, there is no reason to complain that there's no guarantee of success should they begin to invest in manufacturing rubber products," he told the Daily Observer.

According to Wood there's no stable electricity supply in Nigeria but car tires are manufactured there by companies. He said generators are used in Nigeria and other countries where shortage of electricity has always been a problem.

"The technology to manufacture those things is not a complex one. It only requires the willingness on the part of the companies.

He clarified that his position on the need for manufacturing to begin in Liberia is based on a development mindset, rather than day-to-day politics.

"China does not interfere in the internal affairs of any country. Ours is only to promote development for the well-being of all people," he said.

He added that steel mills could also be built in Liberia and manufacturing plants could do well if only the interest in manufacturing is shown.

China Union and ArcelorMittal are two of the major companies in the extraction of iron ore in Liberia. However, neither has taken interest in manufacturing in the country based on both the mineral development agreement and the market environment.

Wood noted that there are many Chinese companies in Liberia and also individual Chinese businesses that are doing well.

Back to the issue of Chinese respecting Liberian laws, culture and traditions, the local government offices outside of Monrovia should play their part by ensuring there is a fair display of respect for their own laws in the country.

This, he added, should be the hallmark for good governance and respect of relations between people and countries.

"This is not only about Chinese people but also all other nationals who come to this country to work or do business. Be strict and fair about your efforts to protect the rule of law," he added.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Asia, Australia, and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Emphasizing unity, Wood called on Liberians to disregard differences between tribes or traditions in the best interest of national unity.

He explained that China has 36 Provinces and, although big enough with 56 ethnic groups and cultural diversities, national unification is paramount; something all Chinese embrace.

He admonished that Liberians and Chinese should always convese about their respective interests in seeing that each side continues to cooperate and work together as good friends.

"President Xi Jinping is a very friendly leader who takes great interest in seeing Liberia and all other African countries develop and prosper. We hope that President Joseph Nyuma Boakai will continue to lead his people in the direction of development and prosperity," Wood added.

Prior to its rise to the current global economic status, China suffered for many decades through aggressions launched against it, primarily by western powers and even neighboring countries such as Japan.

The Chinese experienced hunger and neglect for decades until in 1949 when a revolution aimed at redeeming the country was launched against the imperialist forces and independence declared subsequently.

Liberia, although not formally colonized, was founded by the American Colonization Society, an American civil society organization in the early 1800s.

Liberia had no freedom to choose its own leaders and determine its own destiny until 1847 when it declared the maiden independence on the continent of Africa.