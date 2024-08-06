Liberia: Presidential Transition Bill Faces Public Scrutiny

6 August 2024
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

Monrovia — The House of Representatives Joint Committee on Judiciary, Executive, Good Governance, and Government Reform and Elections and Inauguration is scheduled to conduct Public Hearings on the Presidential Transition Bill today Tuesday, August 6, 2024, at 9:00 am.

The hearings will take place at the William Richard Tolbert Jr. Joint Chambers of the Capitol Building.

The Judiciary Committee, led by Atty. Michael Thomas of Montserrado County District #4, announced that the public is encouraged to attend and participate in these hearings to promote transparency and inclusivity in the legislative process.

President Joseph N. Boakai, Sr. forwarded the Presidential Transition Bill to the Joint Committee before the legislature's 2nd recess on July 20, 2024.

The bill, titled "An Act to amend Title 12, Chapter 1, Part 1, Executive Law, Liberian Codes of Law Revised by Creating a New Sub-Chapter 'E' To Be Known- As Presidential Transition Act," aims to govern all transitional activities of the Government of Liberia following General and Presidential elections.

President Boakai emphasized the need for a legal framework for organizing a smooth transition as Liberia progresses in cultivating democratic values for peaceful advancement and enduring permanency.

The bill seeks to establish a legal mechanism for presidential transition, as there is currently no law governing this process in Liberia. The public hearing will include key stakeholders such as the Legal Advisor to the President, the Minister of Justice, the Governance Commission, the Minister of Internal Affairs, the Law Reform Commission, the Liberia National Bar Association, civil society groups, and political parties, among others.

Additionally, international organizations like the United Nations Electoral Support Program and Democracy International will also participate in the discussions.

There is no law governing presidential transition in Liberia. Liberia's last two presidential transitions, which happened after seven decades, were guided by executive orders. The latest transition that ushered in President Boakai and his Vice President Koung were marred by controversy and blame-shifting as the events were not properly planned and coordinated.

Meanwhile, individuals and institutions invited for the Tuesday's hearing include the following:

... Legal Advisor to the President

...Minister of Justice

... Governance Commission

... Minister of Internal Affairs

... Law Reform Commission

LegalandConstitutionalExperts

... Liberia National Bar Association

... Civil Society and Advocacy Groups

NationalCivilSocietyCouncilofLiberia

... CENTAL

... National Human Rights Commission

... Women NGO of Liberia (WONGOSOL)

... Federation for Liberian Youth (FLY)

PoliticalParties

... Unity Party

... Congress for Democratic Change

... Alternative National Congress

...All Liberian People's Party

... Liberian People's Party

... Liberty Party)

lnternationalOrganizations

... United Nations Electoral Support Program (UNESP)

... Democracy International (DI)

... Netherlands Institute for Multiparty Democracy

