Liberia: 'U.S. Sanctioned Officials Must Be Prosecuted'

The Center for Transparency and Accountability in Liberia (CENTAL) wants the Boakai administration's anti-corruption efforts of prosecuting former officials of government found to be liable of abusing their offices also extend to former officials sanctioned by the United States government on allegations of corruption and bribery.

At a weekend press conference, CENTAL urged the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) to investigate and prosecute the concerned officials.

Head of CENTAL, Anderson D. Miamen stressed the inescapable need for thorough investigations into these officials.

While commending the LACC for its ongoing efforts, the anti-graft advocacy institution said it is important that the ongoing efforts include Senator Nathaniel McGill of Margibi County, Senator Prince Y. Johnson of Nimba County, Senator Emmanuel Nuquaye of Margibi County, former Grand Cape Mount County Senator Cllr. Varney Sherman, Senator Albert Chie of Grand Kru County, former Mayor of Monrovia Jefferson T. Koijee, former Director of Passports at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Andrew Wonplue, and former Solicitor General Cllr. Cyrenus Cephus.

According to CENTAL, the concerned officials should be given the space to exonerate themselves in a court of competent jurisdiction, and called on the LACC to engage with the U.S. government to seek evidence against the accused and conduct audits of their stewardship where applicable.

Miamen stressed: "This would provide an important starting point for understanding their alleged corrupt dealings."

He said the institution takes interest in the indictment of several former officials on multiple allegations of corruption by the LACC, including former Finance Minister Samuel D. Tweah Jr. and former Director General of the Financial Intelligence Agency Stanley Ford, who have been investigated and indicted for allegedly siphoning L$1,055,152,540.00 and US$500,000.00.

Miamen said CENTAL welcome the move to have former officials of government account for their stewardship, and also former President George M. Weah for attempting to sidestep allegations against his former officials during a press conference on Wednesday, July 31, 2024.

Miamen urged Weah to encourage these officials to present themselves before the law, emphasizing that indictments are not convictions and that facing the law is essential for exoneration if innocent.

He has at the time called on President Joseph Boakai administration to ensure that its anti-corruption efforts are impartial.

"So far, CENTAL does not see any witch-hunt in the case under review," Miamen noted.

He added: "However, LACC and other integrity institutions must lead an impartial charge against corruption, fraud, waste, and abuse in Liberia. We support genuine calls for an impartial, independent, and holistic fight against corruption, irrespective of who is involved."