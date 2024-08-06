Nigeria: #endbadgovernance - Kaduna Police Detain 38 Suspects, Tailor for Waving, Sewing Russian Flags

The Kaduna police also debunked the rumour that a police Armored Personnel Carrier (APC) was hijacked by protesters in the state.

The Police Command in Kaduna State says it has detained 39 suspected hoodlums including the tailor producing Russian flags during the #EndBadGovernance protests in the state.

The command's spokesperson, Mansir Hassan, confirmed the incidents in a statement issued on Monday in Kaduna.

Mr Hassan said, "The command has successfully detained 39 suspects who exploited the protests."

He said these individuals, seen displaying Russian and Chinese flags, mobilised and engaged in the vandalisation of private and public properties.

"Among the damaged properties were a Hilux vehicle belonging to KADVS, a Toyota Yaris owned by a journalist, and the KASTLEA office in Zone 6, Zaria, which was set on fire.

"The police, in collaboration with other security agencies, intervened to restore order. During the confrontation, the suspects became hostile and resorted to using stones, catapults, and other weapons.

"The police managed to calm the situation with the minimal use of tear gas.

"In total, 39 suspects were nabbed at the scene, including a tailor who was sewing the foreign flags for the group," he said.

Mr Hassan said the police recovered 38 Russian flags, one Chinese flag, two catapults with a bag of stones, and various vandalised items.

According to him, the state Commissioner of Police (CP), Audu Dabigi, commended his officers for their professional conduct.

He said Mr Dabigi has warned all the residents to adhere to the imposed curfew.

He assured that violators will face arrest and prosecution in accordance with the law.

"The CP also appeals to all the citizens to cooperate with the Police and other security agencies during this critical period.

"The curfew is in place to protect lives and property and ensure the swift restoration of peace in Kaduna State.

In a separate statement, Mr Hassan also debunked the rumour that a police Armored Personnel Carrier (APC) was hijacked by protesters in the state.

"The Command wishes to address the recent video circulating on social media, alleging that an Armored Personnel Carrier (APC) was hijacked by the protesters.

"The command wishes to debunk this rumour and provide the public with the correct details of the incident."

Mr Hassan said the video in question depicted a situation where the driver of the APC was confronted by a large group of protesters.

"In the face of escalating tension, the driver made a professional and commendable decision to avoid the use of live ammunition.

"Instead, he employed a tactical maneuver to safely escape the scene, ensuring the safety of both the protesters and the officers involved.

"It is important to stress that at no point was the APC hijacked by hoodlums,"he said.

According to him, the vehicle and its personnel remained under the control of the command throughout the incident.

He said Commissioner Dabigi urged the good people of the state to continue to abide by the law and maintain peace and order.

"We appreciate the support and cooperation of the public in these challenging times and remain committed to ensuring the safety and security of all residents," he said.