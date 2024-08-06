Nigeria: 26 Protesters Remanded in Prison in Kaduna

The suspects were arraigned before a magistrate court on Monday and the judge ordered their remand in a correctional facility after they failed to meet their bail conditions.

At least 26 protesters arrested in the #EndBadGovernance demonstration in Kaduna State were remanded in correctional facilities on Monday.

They were charged before a magistrate court with criminal conspiracy, inciting disturbance, mischief by fire, joining unlawful assembly, armed with offensive weapons, rioting, and unlawful possession of weapons.

According to the police First Information Report (FIR), the suspects were arrested on 1 August at the Government House, Kaduna, participating in the demonstration.

The suspects were arraigned before the magistrate on Monday, who ordered their remand in a correctional facility after they failed to meet bail conditions.

Fresh arrests

Meanwhile, the police in the state said they arrested another 39 suspects on Monday.

The police spokesperson in the state, Mansur Hassan, said in a statement that among those arrested was a tailor producing the Russian flags for protesters in the state.

"The Kaduna State Police Command has successfully apprehended 39 suspects who exploited the "End Bad Governance" protest.

These individuals, seen displaying Russian and Chinese flags, mobilised and engaged in the vandalisation of private and public properties.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Among the damaged properties were a Hilux vehicle belonging to KADVS, a Toyota Yaris owned by a journalist, and the KASTLEA office in Zone 6, Zaria, which was set on fire", the police said the statement.

Mr Hasan said the police, in collaboration with other security agencies, intervened to restore order in the state.

He said during the confrontation, the suspects became hostile and resorted to using stones, catapults, and other weapons. He said officers managed to calm the situation with minimal use of tear gas.

"In total, 39 suspects were arrested at the scene, including a tailor who was sewing the foreign flags for the group. The police recovered 38 Russian flags, one Chinese flag, two catapults with a bag of stones, and various vandalised items.

"The State Commissioner of Police, CP Audu Ali Dabigi, psc, while commending his officers, issued a stern warning to all residents to adhere to the imposed curfew. He assured that violators would face arrest and prosecution in accordance with the law.

"The commissioner also appeals to all citizens to cooperate with the police and other security agencies during this critical period. The curfew is in place to protect lives and property and ensure the swift restoration of peace in Kaduna State", the police spokesperson said.