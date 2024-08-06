Nigeria: #EndBadGovernance Protests - Kaduna, Zaria Calm As Residents Comply With 24-Hour Curfew

The Kaduna government declared the curfew in response to the breakdown of law and order when hoodlums hijacked the #endbadgovernance protests.

Kaduna was calm on Tuesday as the residents were complying with the 24-hour curfew imposed on the city and Zaria on Monday.

In the ensuing melee, the hoodlums vandalised and looted various public and private property, including one of the commercial banks in the city.

NAN correspondents who monitored the compliance level of the curfew learnt that the residents have stayed indoors, with the exception of some few individuals seen in the vicinity of their residences.

NAN also observed that a mobile team of military men on dozens of motorcycles and patrol vans were seen patrolling the streets, enforcing compliance.

Also, stationary combined teams of security personnel, including the police, NSCDC, and other plain-clothes operatives, were seen keeping vigil and enforcing compliance across the city.

Another mobile team of police officers was seen moving and asking the residents to stay indoors so as not to violate the curfew order.

NAN also learnt that some Nigerian Air Force helicopters and fighter jets were conducting aerial patrols, surveillance, and reconnaissance.

One of the residents interviewed by NAN said, "The curfew will affect our lives, but we welcome it.

"Majority of us don't support the destruction of public and private property in the name of protests although Nigerians are really suffering."

Some of the security agents who spoke to NAN on the condition of anonymity expressed happiness with the level of compliance by the residents.

The spokesperson of the Kaduna State Police Command, Mansir Hassan, told NAN on Tuesday, "There is compliance with the curfew order.

"The residents are cooperating with the security agencies," urging the residents to exercise patience and obey law and order.

A NAN Correspondent in Zaria also reports that there was a high level of compliance with the curfew by the residents, saying, "everywhere is peaceful and calm."

