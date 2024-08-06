Nigerian Government Denies Viral Claims That President Will Halve Salary, Abolish First Lady's Office

IN SHORT: Under fire from angry Nigerians, the government has taken measures to ease economic hardship and discourage protests, but halving the president's salary, among other eye-catching claims made in a viral statement, is not one of them.
Days before the anti-government protests began in Nigeria on 1 August 2024, under the label "10 days of rage", the government took some measures to prevent it, including signing a new minimum wage bill and suspending import duties on food.
Nigeria's economic downturn has worsened since president Bola Tinubu removed fuel subsidies at his inauguration on 29 May 2023, leading to an increase in the cost of living.
But several posts on Facebook claim that Tinubu has responded to the general discontent by, among other things, cutting his salary in half and abolishing the office of first lady.
One of the posts reads: "President Tinubu addressed the nation with a mix of concern and hope, acknowledging the severe economic challenges Nigeria faces. He emphasized the need for bold actions and personal sacrifices from government leaders, starting with a 50% reduction in his own salary and calling on other top officials to follow suit".
The posts list a number of actions that the president will supposedly take. These include:
- Scrapping the office of the first lady to reduce expenses
- Selling idle presidential aircraft, keeping only essential ones
- Consolidating ministries to a maximum of 36 to streamline and cut costs
- Restoring fuel and electricity subsidies for immediate relief
- Mandating government officials to use locally manufactured products
- Reducing the number of political appointees and aides
- Implementing a comprehensive e-governance system
- Reviewing and renegotiating all government contracts for value
- Introducing performance-based budgeting for effective spending
- Freezing non-essential foreign travel in favour of virtual meetings
- Banning foreign medical trips for officials, who must use Nigerian healthcare facilities
The same claim appeared on Facebook here, here and here. (See other instances of the claim at the end of this report).
But did Tinubu make such a far-reaching announcement? We checked.
Statement 'totally false', says presidential aide
None of the credible local news outlets covered this statement, supposedly by the president.
On 27 July Bayo Onanuga, the president's adviser on information and strategy, said on X that it was a "false text of broadcast in circulation".
"It is totally false. It is the handiwork of mischief makers, people bent on sowing confusion and chaos in our country. Please ignore it. President Tinubu has not made any broadcast," he posted.
He asked the public to disregard the viral statement attributed to the presidency. It remains a wish list for the protesters.
