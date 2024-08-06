Nigeria: High Jumper Adeshina Explains Early Exit At Paris Olympics

5 August 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Dotun Omisakin, Lagos

Nigeria's high jumper, Temitope Adeshina, has attributed her early exit at the Paris 2024 Olympics Women's High Jump event to lack of access to a coach.

Making her Olympic debut in Paris, Adeshina began her campaign with an initial jump of 1.83 meters and later ended 1.83 meters on her second attempt, failing to surpass the 1.97m record she earned to qualify to the Olympics.

Adeshina who shared history with Doreen Amata as the two Nigerians who have competed in the event, in a video interview with Making of Champions' 'X' (formerly Twitter), disclosed that poor techniques wrecked her Olympics dream.

"Yes, assuming I had access to a coach in the camp, things would have been different because the problem I had was with techniques. I have the power and everything but the technique is so poor.

"It is just as if you have food but you don't have a stove or a gas to make the food. You can't eat the food raw, that is just the problem I have for today's competition," she said.

However, she relished the event, describing it as a learning curve and recounted the relationship with top professional athletes.

"I am glad I made it to the Olympics. I am so happy I can compete with some of my mentors. There are some pro-athletes that I look up to. I am so happy I can compete with them.

"And even I had to meet some people and make friends with them. It was nice competing with pro-athletes," she added.

