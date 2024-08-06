Nigeria: D'Tigress Outclass Canada to Reach Historic Olympics Quarter-Finals

...As Enoh, Igoche hail victorious team

Nigeria's D'Tigress are no doubt tearing up the script in a big way at the Women's Olympic Basketball Tournament Paris 2024 after they shot down Canada 79-70 On Sunday to become the first ever African team (women or men) to take a ticket for the last eight.

Also winning two games for the first time at the Olympics, the manner of the victory was also impressive as they condemned winless Canada to an early trip home.

D'Tigress gained the upper hand in the contest with a stunning 11-0 run to start the second half. It left Canada reeling and their opponents never recovered.

As usual, Ezinne Kalu was hugely influential and did her usual thing by pulling the strings in the backcourt.

Ezinne Kalu had 21 points, 3 rebounds, and 2 assists

The playmaker registered 21 points, while Elizabeth Balogun chose a great time to have her best game in memory as she stepped up with 14 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists.

The Nigeria ladies were ruthless in punishing Canadian errors with an incredible 27 points from turnovers.

D'Tigress have now won two of their three games at the 2024 Paris Olympics (v Australia and Canada).

Meanwhile, the Minister of Sports, Senator John Enoh, has congratulated D'Tigress on their remarkable achievement at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

"D'Tigress have made our nation proud with their remarkable performance. Their journey to the quarterfinals is a testament to their dedication, hard work, and unyielding spirit.

"This victory is more than just a game; it represents the heart and determination of every player who has contributed to this achievement," said Enoh.

A leading basketball promoter and former NBBF presidential candidate, Igoche Mark, also lauded the ladies on the historic accomplishment and urged them to sustain the momentum.

He said "This is a testament to the Nigerian spirit of never giving up. The team's determination and resilience are truly inspiring.

"They showed remarkable grit and determination, coming back strong after a tough second quarter to win the game."

The founder of Mark D Ball Championship also praised the coach of D'Tigress, Rena Wakama, for inspiring the players to give their all for the country.